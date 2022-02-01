Focusrite Announces 4th Generation Scarlett Interfaces; More Info at B&H

Pro Audio News: Focusrite updates its popular Scarlett lineup of audio interfaces with new 4th Generation versions.









B&H is pleased to announce that Focusrite is updating its popular Scarlett lineup of USB-C 24-bit / 192 kHz audio interfaces with new 4th generation models offering updated feature sets geared toward today's musicians and content creators. Improvements in this generation include new microphone preamps with up to 69 dB of gain, better A to D converters with a wider dynamic range up to 120 dB, and loopback functionality for sampling and podcasting.

Scarlett Solo and Scarlett Solo Studio

Singer/songwriters and burgeoning creators looking for a cost-effective entry point into Scarlett world should consider the Scarlett Solo and Solo Studio models. The streamlined Solo offers a ¼” line/instrument input on the front panel and an XLR microphone input on the rear, making it easy for singer/songwriters to record vocals and an instrument simultaneously. A pair of ¼” outputs are provided to connect monitor speakers. The controls are super easy to use; simply dial up the gain on the preamps using the gain control knobs, which feature color Halo LEDs that provide visual feedback to help you set proper levels. Engage the 48V phantom power to use a condenser mic and swap between instrument and line-level signals with the Inst button. The convenient front-panel ¼” headphone jack features an independent volume control and provides a Direct button that will route your incoming audio directly to your headphones along with playback audio from your computer, making overdubs a snap. Use the Air Mode button to add high-end presence and rich harmonic overdrive to vocals and instruments. In addition, Focusrite’s tried and tested Easy Start tool will have you making music in minutes.

The Scarlett Solo Studio bundles the interface with Focusrite’s CM25 MkIII studio condenser mic, SH-450 closed back headphones, and a 9.8′ XLR cable. You can use the CM25 MkIII for almost anything, but it’s especially well-suited to vocals and guitar, thanks to its bright, detailed character. With the SH-450 Focusrite has created its most accurate studio headphones, with plush pads and a soft-touch headband designed to keep you focused, not fatigued. If you haven’t got a mic stand yet, Focusrite has even included a clever cardboard stand so you can get started right away.

Scarlett 2i2 and 2i2 Studio

If you need more inputs, consider stepping up to the Scarlett 2i2 or 2i2 Studio models, each offering two 4th generation mic preamps accessible via rear-panel XLR inputs along with two front-panel instrument/line inputs. All the good stuff from the Solo is here, including the front-panel headphone jack with direct monitoring button, but the 2i2 adds two smart additional functions that help you make great recordings, Auto Gain and Clip Safe. Auto Gain automatically sets the gain level for you; all you must do is hit the button, play for 10 seconds, and Scarlett will set the gain to the optimal level for the input signal. While you’re playing, Clip Safe is all ears. Checking your levels at up to 96,000 times a second—more than the best studio engineers—Clip Safe will automatically adjust the gain if you’re at risk of clipping, so you can lose yourself in the music, without losing any takes. The Scarlett 2i2 Studio includes the CM25 MkIII studio condenser mic, SH-450 closed-back headphones, and an XLR cable.

Included Software Bundle

All the 4th generation Scarlett interfaces include Pro Tools Artist and Ableton Live Lite recording software. In addition, the included Hitmaker Expansion bundle has everything you need to bring big studio sound to your songs, with a wide range of record-making studio tools from the biggest names in the business. Get exceptional vocal tracks with Antares Auto-Tune Access and Relab’s LX480 Essentials reverb. Then heat up your guitar tones with a hyper-realistic model of Marshall’s Silver Jubilee 2555, brought to you by analogue-modeling experts Softube. Need drums? No problem, XLN Audio’s Addictive Drums 2: Studio Rock Kit has beats to get you started and the big sound of a great drum kit. Looking for synths and keys? You’re well covered with the legendary MASSIVE from Native Instruments and XLN Audio’s Addictive Keys. And when it’s time to mix and master your tracks, there’s an exclusive suite of Focusrite plug-ins to get you a release-ready sound quickly. To top it all off, a two-month subscription to Landr Studio sweetens the deal.

We hope one of these portable and powerful interfaces will be a perfect fit for your home or project studio. If you have comments, questions, or need more information about these new 4th generation Scarlett audio interfaces from Focusrite, let us know in the Comments section, below, chat with us online, or give us a call, and we’ll do our best to reply to your comments and questions.

Learn more about Focusrite updates its popular Scarlett lineup of USB-C 24-bit / 192 kHz audio interfaces with new 4th generation models at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/pro-audio/focusrite-announces-4th-generation-scarlett-interfaces

