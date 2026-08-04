FMR. Pro-Temp Judge Richard Perque Joins Daly & Black, P.C.

Perque joins Leah Hakim, Blake Corley, and Representative Candace Newell at the Daly & Black New Orleans Offices

Daly & Black, P.C., a national trial law firm specializing in first-party insurance, mass torts, and personal injury litigation, announced that attorney Richard Perque has joined the firm’s New Orleans office, further strengthening its presence in the New Orleans legal and civic community.

Perque brings more than twenty years of civil litigation experience to Daly & Black, including two appointments by the Louisiana Supreme Court to serve as Judge Pro Tempore of the Orleans Parish Civil District Court. A graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, he has built a reputation across family law, personal injury, civil rights, and general civil litigation, and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer and AV Preeminent-rated attorney. He joins New Orleans-based colleagues Blake Corley and Leah Hakim, as well as Louisiana State Representative Candace Newell, who serves the firm as Of Counsel, on Daly & Black’s growing Louisiana team.

Perque joins Daly & Black, P.C. as it continues to grow its Mass Torts practice. Perque served directly on the plaintiffs’ steering committee as appointed class counsel representing the displaced residents of Bayou Corne. Working side-by-side to prosecute the consolidated class action against Texas Brine, he acted as part of the core committee that secured the $48.1 million settlement for residents.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for people who feel like the system is stacked against them,” said Richard Perque. “Daly & Black has built exactly the kind of firm I want to be part of, one that takes on insurance companies and corporations on behalf of everyday people and wins. I’m excited to bring my experience to this team and to New Orleans clients who need real advocates in their corner.”

Leah Hakim, who chairs Daly & Black’s Louisiana office, welcomed the addition. “Richard’s judicial experience and deep roots in this community make him a perfect fit for our team. He understands both sides of the courtroom, and that perspective is invaluable to our clients.”

Blake Corley added: “New Orleans is a city that takes care of its own, and that’s what we’re building here, a team that understands this community because we’re part of it. Richard brings the same credibility and commitment we already see in Rep. Newell’s work with us, and that will make a real difference for the people we represent.

About Daly & Black, P.C.

Daly & Black, P.C. is a national law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in complex litigation, including first party, personal injury, wrongful death, mass tort cases, and more. With decades of experience fighting for justice, the firm provides advocacy, resources, and support to communities impacted by catastrophic harm. The firm maintains a New Orleans-based office, reinforcing its commitment to serving Louisiana communities.

CONTACT:

Emma Trunkle | emma@makeitetc.com | 406-871-4693

dalyblack.com

SOURCE: Daly & Black, P.C.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire