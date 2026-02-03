Flychain and ShiftCare Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Home-Based Care Agencies Turn Operational Clarity Into Financial Strength

The collaboration brings together care delivery operations and healthcare-specific financial intelligence to help home-based care agencies improve margins, manage cash flow, and grow sustainably.

Flychain , a tech-first accounting & financial intelligence platform designed specifically for healthcare, and ShiftCare , a leading care management platform for home and non-medical care agencies, today announced a strategic partnership focused on helping providers connect day-to-day operations to actionable financial insight.

Home-based care agencies face increasing pressure from rising labor costs, reimbursement delays, and operational complexity, all while maintaining high standards of patient care across distributed teams. Flychain and ShiftCare were built to address different but deeply connected sides of this challenge: operational execution and financial visibility.

ShiftCare supports the core operations of home based care agencies, bringing scheduling, care documentation, compliance, and workforce management into one system to help teams run efficiently, stay compliant, and deliver consistent, high quality care. Flychain extends that operational data into the financial layer, providing healthcare-specific bookkeeping, tax support, cash flow visibility, and CFO-level analytics that reveal how staffing, utilization, and payer mix impact margins and sustainability.

Together, the partnership helps agency owners and operators move beyond disconnected systems and gut-based decisions – enabling them to understand not just what is happening operationally, but how it shows up financially.

“Home-based care agencies make hundreds of operational decisions every week, but too often those decisions live separately from the financial outcomes,” said Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO & Co-Founder of Flychain. “ShiftCare brings efficiency to care delivery and workforce operations. Flychain connects that efficiency to the financials, so owners can confidently manage margins, plan for growth, and build more resilient agencies.”

“Care agencies need systems that work together, not in silos,” said Mat Cagney, CEO of ShiftCare. “Partnering with Flychain allows agencies to better understand the financial impact of their operational choices – from staffing patterns to service mix – so they can scale sustainably while continuing to deliver excellent care.”

Key Benefits for Home-Based Care Agencies

Connected operations and financial insight: ShiftCare manages care delivery, staffing, and compliance, while Flychain translates those operational realities into clear financial performance metrics.

Improved margin and cash flow visibility: Agencies gain insight into payroll efficiency, utilization, and profitability drivers – helping leaders make informed decisions in a tight-margin environment.

Stronger foundation for sustainable growth: By aligning operational execution with healthcare-specific accounting and analytics, agencies can reduce financial blind spots, plan ahead with confidence, and reinvest in their teams and patients.

For a deeper discussion on how home care technology connects operational data with financial intelligence in home-based care, read our blog on building financially resilient care agencies .

About Flychain

Flychain is the financial control tower for running a stronger practice. Flychain’s all-in-one financial platform combines Accounting & Bookkeeping, Working Capital, Taxes, and CFO Intelligence. Built for small to medium-sized healthcare providers, it empowers providers with the clarity, control, and confidence needed to build a financially resilient, thriving practice.

About ShiftCare

ShiftCare is a care management software platform for home and non-medical care agencies that combines scheduling, EVV, documentation, billing, payroll, time and attendance, reporting, and caregiver mobile tools in one system so you can streamline operations, improve care quality, maintain compliance, and support caregivers and care teams at scale.

