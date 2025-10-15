Flychain and Camber Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Financial Resilience for ABA Providers

After three years of collaboration, the two companies are uniting their strengths to help ABA clinics weather industry challenges, unlock financial clarity, and build sustainable growth.

Flychain, a tech-first accounting & financial intelligence platform designed specifically for healthcare, and Camber, the automated and intelligent revenue cycle management (RCM) platform built for healthcare providers, today announced a formal strategic partnership.

Together, Flychain and Camber are helping Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) build lasting financial resilience. Flychain complements that by delivering healthcare-focused bookkeeping, access to working capital, tax support, and CFO-level insights. Camber ensures providers collect more of their contracted reimbursements, faster, through accurate, automated billing workflows-powering over 20% of all ABA insurance claims in the U.S. This combination brings tools once reserved for national providers to local clinics across the country.

The partnership has already proven to be impactful. Clinics supported by Flychain and Camber have navigated major industry disruptions-including TRICARE transitions and the Change Healthcare outage-without missing payroll or stalling operations. By connecting revenue and expenses in a single view, providers gain new visibility into margins, labor costs, and payer performance, enabling smarter, forward-looking financial decisions.

“Some of our earliest shared customers were on the brink of shutting down, and together we were able to get them back on solid financial footing within days,” said Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO & Co-Founder of Flychain. “That story has repeated itself time and again. Now we’re moving toward a unified financial view that gives providers even deeper clarity and control.”

“We’ve seen firsthand how combining Camber’s clean billing processes with Flychain’s financial tools helps clinics stay resilient-whether that means making payroll during payer delays or withstanding system-wide disruptions,” said Nathan Lee, Co-Founder of Camber. “Formalizing this partnership is the natural next step, and we’re excited to keep building on that foundation.”

Partnership Highlights

Clean foundation: Flychain provides bookkeeping and insights tailored for healthcare providers while Camber ensures accurate claims processing.

Financial resilience: With Flychain, providers gain the financial clarity to make proactive decisions on margins, labor, and growth, and with Camber, they secure reliable revenue through robust claims processing,

Capital access: Providers can safeguard against insurance delays through Flychain’s Advanced Payments on Claims.

What’s ahead: A unified financial view that enables profitability analysis by CPT code, clinician, and payer-plus deeper benchmarking and analytics.

About

Flychain is the financial control tower for running a stronger practice. Flychain’s all-in-one financial platform combines Accounting & Bookkeeping, Working Capital, Taxes, and CFO Intelligence. Built for small to medium-sized healthcare providers, it empowers providers with the clarity, control, and confidence needed to build a financially resilient, thriving practice.

Camber is on a mission to revolutionize the healthcare reimbursement system by reducing the significant administrative burden on healthcare clinics and families. Camber’s proprietary platform increases the speed, accuracy and efficiency of healthcare claims processing and payments, enabling providers to deliver high quality healthcare to more patients.

