Florida’s New Mortgage Cybersecurity Law Raises Stakes for Lenders and Brokers

As Florida’s housing market navigates rising insurance costs and shifting buyer demand, a new state law-Senate Bill 1216-adds a critical layer of compliance for mortgage brokers and lenders. Effective July 1, 2025, the legislation mandates robust cybersecurity protocols for all licensed mortgage professionals in Florida, including those operating in Naples. (flsenate.gov)

Chuck Barnes Mortgage – NMLS#29854 – Platinum Capital Advisors, a leading mortgage broker in Naples, FL, is proactively preparing for the law’s implementation. The firm is enhancing its digital infrastructure to meet the new requirements, ensuring the protection of client data and maintaining compliance with state regulations.

“In today’s digital age, safeguarding client information is paramount,” said Chuck Barnes, Founder and Principal Broker of Platinum Capital Advisors. “We are committed to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity to protect our clients and comply with the new state mandates.”

The enactment of SB 1216 comes at a time when Florida’s real estate market is experiencing significant changes. Rising insurance premiums, new structural inspection regulations, and increased property taxes have led to a slowdown in the housing market, particularly affecting older condominium units. These factors have made the role of a knowledgeable mortgage broker in Naples, FL, more crucial than ever. (flsenate.govnypost.com)

In response to these market dynamics, Chuck Barnes Mortgage is offering personalized consultations to help clients navigate the complexities of home financing in the current environment. The firm provides expert guidance on loan options, interest rates, and compliance with new regulations, ensuring clients make informed decisions.

