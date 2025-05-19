Florida’s New Condo Laws Drive Demand for Non-QM Loans: The Orlicki Group Offers Solutions for Tampa Homebuyers

The Orlicki Group Offers Innovative Non-QM Mortgage Solutions to Florida Buyers Amid New Legislation Challenges

As Florida’s real estate landscape shifts due to recent legislation, The Orlicki Group, a leading mortgage broker in Tampa, FL, is stepping up to provide alternative financing solutions for affected homebuyers.

In the wake of the Building Safety Act, enacted after the 2021 Surfside condo collapse, over 1,400 Florida condominium buildings have been deemed ineligible for traditional mortgage financing due to deferred maintenance and structural issues . This has left many potential buyers seeking alternative financing options.

“We’ve seen a significant uptick in clients needing flexible mortgage solutions,” says Oliver Orlicki, founder of The Orlicki Group. “Non-QM loans have become a vital tool for those looking to invest in properties that don’t meet conventional lending criteria.”

Non-QM (Non-Qualified Mortgage) loans offer flexibility for borrowers who may not fit the traditional mold, such as self-employed individuals, investors, or those purchasing unique properties. These loans consider alternative documentation and can accommodate various financial situations.

The Orlicki Group specializes in tailoring mortgage solutions to individual needs, ensuring clients receive personalized guidance throughout the homebuying process. Their expertise in Non-QM lending has positioned them as a go-to resource for Tampa residents navigating the current market challenges.

For more information on Non-QM loans and other mortgage solutions, visit The Orlicki Group’s website.

