Florida’s Live Local Act Set to Transform St. Augustine’s Housing Landscape

St. Augustine Housing Market Boosted by Florida’s Live Local Act Update – What Buyers and Investors Need to Know

The recent passage of Florida Senate Bill 1730, amending the Live Local Act, is poised to significantly impact the housing market in St. Augustine. Effective July 1, 2025, the legislation aims to streamline the development of affordable housing, potentially reshaping the city’s historic neighborhoods and influencing mortgage lending practices.

The amended Live Local Act mandates administrative approval for qualifying affordable housing projects, bypassing traditional zoning and preservation board reviews. This change facilitates the construction of mixed-use residential developments, including on parcels owned by religious institutions, and reduces parking requirements by 15% for such projects .

Walt Bianchi, a seasoned mortgage broker and founder of Better Call Walt, emphasizes the importance of understanding these legislative shifts. “The Live Local Act represents a significant move towards addressing Florida’s housing affordability crisis,” says Bianchi. “For prospective homeowners and investors in St. Augustine, it’s crucial to grasp how these changes might affect financing options and property valuations.”

The legislation’s focus on affordable housing aligns with broader economic trends, including recent interest rate adjustments. As borrowing costs fluctuate, the increased availability of affordable housing could provide new opportunities for buyers, particularly first-time homeowners and those seeking entry into the market.

Bianchi advises clients to stay informed and consult with mortgage professionals to navigate the evolving landscape. “Understanding the interplay between legislative changes and market conditions is key to making sound financial decisions,” he notes.

