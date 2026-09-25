Florence 1 Schools Launches Community Impact Award, Honoring Help 4 Kids Florence as Inaugural Recipient

New district award spotlights community partnerships.

Florence 1 Schools has officially launched the F1S Community Impact Award, a new district recognition designed to honor local organizations and partners whose exceptional efforts support students, families, and child wellness throughout Florence.

The district proudly named Help 4 Kids Florence as the inaugural recipient of the award, celebrating the organization’s dedicated work in fighting weekend hunger and providing essential resources to students across Florence 1 Schools.

Through its robust programs and community partnerships, Help 4 Kids Florence provides thousands of food packages directly to students each week, ensuring their basic physical needs are met so they can focus on learning, growth, and academic success.

“Our community partners play a vital role in the health, well-being, and success of our students,” district leadership noted. “Launching the F1S Community Impact Award allows us to formally recognize and thank partners like Help 4 Kids Florence whose selfless dedication directly enriches the lives of children across our schools.”

The F1S Community Impact Award will continue to spotlight outstanding partners and collaborative community efforts that support district students and families.

Help 4 Kids Florence focuses on filling the weekend hunger gap for food-insecure public school students across Florence County. Every Friday, the non-profit organization provides weekend food bags to identified students so they can return to school on Monday nourished, focused, and ready to learn. For more details, visit Help 4 Kids Florence .

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About Florence 1 Schools

Florence 1 Schools serves students across Florence County, South Carolina, and is committed to providing top-quality education, innovative career pathways, and holistic student support. For more information, visit www.f1s.org.

About Help 4 Kids Florence

Help 4 Kids Florence is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving Florence County public school students by delivering essential weekend food packages to children facing food insecurity. Through community donations and volunteer support, the organization works to ensure no child in Florence County goes hungry over the weekend. To get involved or learn more, visit www.help4kidsflorence.org .

Media Contact: Melissa Rollins

Phone: (843) 758-6037

Email: marketing@f1s.org

SOURCE: Florence 1 Schools

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire