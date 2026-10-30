Florence 1 Schools Celebrates Gains in Academic Achievement

Five schools improve their overall ratings on the district’s latest state report cards.

Florence 1 Schools recorded gains in student achievement, graduation rates and school ratings on the latest state report cards issued by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Five Florence 1 schools improved their overall report card ratings for the 2025-2026 school year. Briggs, Dewey L. Carter and Timrod elementary schools moved from Average to Good. Royall Elementary moved from Good to Excellent, and South Florence High School earned its first Excellent rating, also improving from Good.

Students in grades three through five showed improvement on SC READY English Language Arts (ELA). Third-grade students recorded the greatest growth among the district’s elementary grades, with 69 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, outperforming the state. District-wide, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations increased in ELA.

The elementary schools with the largest ELA gains were Lester and Royall Elementary Schools, each with a seven-percentage-point increase; North Vista Elementary School, with a six-percentage-point increase; and Greenwood Elementary School, with a five-percentage-point increase.

For the sixth consecutive year, the overall district graduation rate remained above 90 percent for the 2025-2026 school year. South Florence achieved the highest graduation rate among the district’s three high schools, becoming the first to reach the 95 percent goal established in the district’s strategic plan.

Shand Josey, assistant superintendent for elementary education and former principal of South Florence, praised the school for its achievements.

“South Florence earning an Excellent rating on our report card for the first time is an incredible milestone for our school community,” Josey said. “This achievement is a powerful validation of the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence our teachers and students demonstrate every day.”

End-of-Course Examination results also showed growth, particularly in U.S. History. Fifty-five percent of students taking the course earned an A, B, or C on their exams, up six percentage points from the previous year, outpacing the state.

Additionally, 74.2 percent of Florence 1 third-year high school students earned a South Carolina Career Readiness Credential, outperforming the state average.

Among the district’s four middle schools, Sneed Middle School made the largest gains on SC READY math and science, increasing by seven and 16 percentage points, respectively.

“I am immensely proud of the progress our teachers and students have made as we continue to uphold The Squire Standard: Good. Better. Best,” said Sneed Principal Jeffery Gaines. “Our growth in Math and Science reflects what is possible when high expectations are paired with intentional instruction, the right resources, and targeted support.”

District-wide, SC READY Science scores also improved, with a four-percentage-point increase in students meeting or exceeding expectations. Sixty-one students earned a perfect score on at least one portion of the SC READY test, a 79 percent increase from just two years ago.

School Climate Survey results indicate that 97 percent of responding teachers and 91 percent of responding students are satisfied with their school’s learning environment.

Florence 1 Superintendent Richard O’Malley said he is encouraged by the improvements seen in ELA, science and high school achievements, including graduation rate, while recognizing that the district still has room for improvement.

“I am very proud of the hard work reflected in the improvements we see across many areas of student achievement,” O’Malley said. “Math continues to be an area that we need to work on. I am confident that our administrators will take this new data and begin to apply it in ways to make meaningful instructional decisions in our schools.”

Media Contact: Melissa Rollins

Phone: (843) 758-6037

Email: marketing@f1s.org

SOURCE: Florence 1 Schools

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire