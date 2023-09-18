Flexpoint Announces Additional Glove Orders of its Patented Bend Sensor(R) to Top Virtual Reality Company and Medical Rehabilitation Leader

West Jordan, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLXT) is pleased to announce delivery of additional orders to Manus VR, a top virtual reality leader, and to innovative medical rehabilitative equipment leader Idrogenet/Gloreha. Flexpoint’s Bend Sensor® continues to be highly sought after as the Virtual Reality (VR) market and the innovative medical equipment markets as they accelerate and grow.

“We are pleased to be able to announce receipt and delivery of these orders to long-time customers who continue to expand their use of our patented Bend Sensor® technology. These are in addition to the orders and deliveries we announced in January. These reoccurring orders are an illustration of the development cycle and possibilities that exist with this technology,” stated Flexpoint’s President, Clark Mower. He continued, “We continue to receive orders for these and other recurring customers and have seen the growth of glove sector into a significant and regular contributor to Flexpoint’s revenue stream.”

About Manus VR – https://www.manus-vr.com/

Well known industries and companies are currently using the virtual reality gloves. Manus gloves featuring Flexpoint’s Bend Sensor® are assisting in virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality experiments that, for example, train astronauts how to maneuver through the International Space Station in a zero-gravity environment. They value key customer relationships such as BMW, Audi, and Airbus which utilize Manus VR gloves with Flexpoint’s Bend Sensor® technology to test drive future models before production has even started. Volkswagen uses Manus VR gloves to give the feeling of a real steering wheel to experience what happens if an accident were to occur. Manus VR has many clients of large industries such as Netflix, Google, and Rolls Royce. Manus VR is widely known for its role in virtual reality gaming and can allow the hands of the user to feel like and be used as controllers.

The Manus VR glove will revolutionize the VR market. It is poised to play a huge role in the on-going virtual reality revolution. Manus VR believes in open innovation through sharing knowledge and experience. The possibilities of the Manus VR gloves are virtually endless and extend far beyond virtual reality.

About Idrogenet/Gloreha

Serving patients, doctors, and therapists through therapies and protocols that accompany all stages of the rehabilitation process. Offering hand and upper limb treatment, proprioceptive stimulation, serious motor and cognitive games, and interaction with real objects. Gloreha devices combine several innovative technologies to extend a daily motivating and engaging therapy. The range of Gloreha products guarantee rehabilitative structures technological equipment to support the operational needs of hospitals and rehabs.

Gloreha devices are the most advanced, effective and user-friendly combination of technology to support motor rehabilitation of the upper limb and neurocognitive recovery. Devices that promote the functional recovery of patients and their reintegration into daily life and are applied daily in hospitals and rehab centers all around the world.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

