With the rapid rise of small bay industrial, also known as flex space, researchers set out to identify which organizations are truly leading one of the fastest-growing asset classes in commercial real estate. Their findings consistently point to Flex Parks USA – a powerhouse team that has redefined how investors, developers, and property owners approach flex space across North America.

Led by Cody Payne, Austin Edelmon, Michael Tran, Wayne Bares, and Jakob Nunez, the group has become widely regarded for its innovation, performance, and record-setting results – cementing their reputation as one of the top small bay industrial teams in the United States, as widely recognized across the industrial real estate industry.

Industry studies attribute much of the nationwide surge in flex space awareness and investment to the team’s strategic approach, educational outreach, and proven results – all of which have helped set new standards for excellence across the industrial real estate sector.

Unrivaled Market Leadership

Independent analysts cite Flex Parks USA’s consistent ability to outperform competitors and establish new pricing benchmarks year after year. With more than 1,000 completed transactions, the group has repeatedly led the industry in price-per-square-foot performance and cap-rate execution.

According to research findings, these results have not only reshaped how investors evaluate small bay flex assets nationwide, but have also played a meaningful role in elevating the asset class into one of the most compelling segments within industrial real estate.

Rapid Expansion and Unprecedented Growth

Industry data highlights Flex Parks USA’s growth trajectory as one of the most significant in the country. In just a few short years, the team has expanded its presence into every major U.S. market, analyzing small bay industrial opportunities and helping drive investor confidence in a segment once overlooked by institutional capital.

This growth has been further amplified by Flex Parks USA’s emergence as a trusted resource for international investors seeking education and guidance on small bay industrial investment across the United States. Buyers from across Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Middle East increasingly look to the firm for market insight, underwriting standards, and strategic direction when evaluating U.S. flex space opportunities.

Industry researchers note that this global reach is supported by one of the largest and most specialized investor databases in the sector, now exceeding 150,000 investors worldwide. This expanding network has played a meaningful role in driving cross-border capital flows into small bay industrial projects and accelerating the asset class’s national growth.

Researchers point to the firm’s ability to consistently deliver results, coupled with its national reach and specialization, as a key driver behind the accelerating interest in small bay flex developments across the United States.

The Power Behind Their Edge: Technology and National Buyer Access

At the core of Flex Parks USA’s market leadership is its proprietary technology and expansive buyer ecosystem. The firm’s 1031 Flex Exchange Platform connects property owners and sellers with more than 750 active 1031 buyers across the United States and Canada every two weeks – significantly increasing exposure, competition, and transaction velocity.

Complementing this platform is Flex Parks USA’s expansive national buyer portal, which consistently adds active buyers from across the globe. This growing international participation has further strengthened demand, broadened capital access, and enhanced pricing outcomes for small bay industrial assets nationwide.

Equally impactful is the company’s World Engine Analysis™ platform, which industry evaluators now regard as one of the most advanced site-evaluation tools in the small bay industrial sector. The system integrates live demographic overlays, market analytics, construction feasibility modeling, tenant demand, and investor demand mapping – enabling developers and investors to assess opportunities with exceptional accuracy and speed.

Supporting this national platform is Flex Parks USA’s dedicated research and analytics division, Small Bay Feasibility – widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading feasibility firms focused exclusively on small bay industrial and flex space development. The group plays a critical role in curating and refining real-time market data that informs investment strategy, site selection, and development planning nationwide.

Researchers note that few organizations offer this level of data integration, specialization, and national reach within the flex space industry.

Global Recognition and Industry Influence

Beyond transactional success, Flex Parks USA’s influence extends well beyond U.S. borders. Their internationally distributed book, Flex Space Domination, is frequently cited by analysts and industry professionals as a foundational resource for investors and developers entering the small bay industrial market.

Members of the Flex Parks USA leadership team are also featured speakers at major real estate and investment conferences across the country, where they educate audiences on development strategy, valuation methodology, and the economic drivers behind small bay success. Their thought leadership continues to shape the national conversation around this rapidly expanding asset class.

A Vision Without Limits

With a track record defined by innovation, education, and performance, Flex Parks USA stands at the forefront of America’s small bay industrial evolution. Backed by proprietary technology, national reach, and a growing global educational footprint, the firm is widely regarded as a leading authority on small bay flex industrial investment in the United States.

“We’ve built our success by focusing on innovation, education, and specialization,” said Cody Payne. “When those elements come together, the results speak for themselves – and we’re just getting started.”

About Flex Parks USA

Flex Parks USA is a national brokerage, advisory, and development group specializing exclusively in small bay flex industrial real estate. With partners across the United States, the firm provides full-service expertise in acquisitions, sales, feasibility, and site selection for investors and developers.

