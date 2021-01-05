Fiverr to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr’s investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 400 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, over 3 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Jinjin Qian



[email protected]

Press:



Siobhan Aalders



[email protected]