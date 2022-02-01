Fiverr Releases Fall Business Trends Index: Despite Platform Changes, Instagram & Facebook Remain a Priority for Businesses

Fiverr’s latest index reveals searches for Instagram-related services are up an average of 92%, alongside other digital marketing channels and app development

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2022 Business Trends Index, a collection of trending searches for services on Fiverr's platform. Among the millions of searches on the marketplace, these services saw the largest percentage increase over the last six months. With the expansion of online sales and marketing — from the growth of social e-commerce to affiliate promotion — companies that have established their online presence are looking to refine their strategies, and businesses are eager to tap into the growth opportunity in online channels. The three main trends that emerged in the Index reflect this focus: (1) even as platforms like TikTok have seen massive user growth, the data revealed businesses are increasingly interested in leveraging Instagram as a core part of their social media strategy, (2) businesses are experimenting with innovative digital channels to reach new customers, and (3) investment in mobile app development is on the rise.





“The services that are trending in search on the Fiverr platform have been predictive of business’ evolving demands as they navigated unpredictable times over the last few years,” said Hila Klein, COO of Fiverr. “It is clear from our data that social media remains an essential communication and sales channel, particularly in the run up to the holidays, and investment in innovation remains critical for growth. Businesses have been put to the test, but we’re incredibly proud that Fiverr continues to provide the resources and tools they need to pivot and elevate their business.”

These are the trending global searches over the past six months:

Businesses continue to invest in Instagram

While TikTok’s explosive growth has disrupted the social media landscape, many brands have continued to keep Meta’s social platforms — Instagram and Facebook — at the center of their growth and sales strategies. The average 92% increase in Instagram-related searches suggests that the content-sharing app remains a core marketing channel for businesses, even with the rise of new social media platforms.

Facebook video ads +175%

Instagram Social Media Manager +121%

Instagram Influencer +63%

Online promotion and digital marketing platforms

As companies continue to push for growth and gain an edge on the competition, Fiverr’s search data shows an increase in demand for experts to boost exposure online. While not new, affiliate marketing, including online promotions and influencer marketing, has recently been more broadly adopted by brands looking to acquire new customers. Teespring is another tool that has popped up in recent years with the rise of creators and influencers. It is a simple solution that helps businesses create and sell products while monetizing content. And lastly, with rising concerns around security, consumers have gravitated towards encrypted messaging apps and businesses have followed, using Telegram to target new customers, as the app has an engaged and growing audience in both Europe and the US.

Teespring Promotion +163%

Affiliate Promotion +152%

Telegram Promotion +51%

The rise of new app development

Mobile is on the rise again as people are back on the move. In 2021, there were 230 billion first-time mobile app downloads worldwide across Apple and Android devices. Estimated growth trajectories predict mobile app development will yield over $600 billion in revenue by 2025. Mobile apps permit customers to have functional access to products, information, process, and services that they demand in real-time.

Mobile App +64%

Food Delivery App +45%

App Promotion +24%

Dating App +13%

Fiverr’s Small Business Needs Index also breaks down the fastest-growing searches for businesses in Australia, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here.

