Fiverr Develops New Platform to Help Corporate Brands and Agencies to Engage and Manage Project Teams

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced it is building a new platform aimed at helping the world’s leading corporate brands engage and manage teams of top tier independent creatives and agency teams. The news comes a few days following the company’s acquisition of Working Not Working®, a leading site for creative talent. The new platform is expected to cater to the changing needs of the industry and signals a move by Fiverr into the multi-billion dollar marketing industry. Fiverr is developing the platform with the help of leading CMOs and Creatives from the advertising and marketing industries.

“This new platform builds on Fiverr’s use of its advanced technology to build new ways to positively serve entire industries. We create simpler robust solutions that enable companies to work faster and more flexibly,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “In recent years, there has been a clear shift in the way marketers are working, steering away from retainers to more project focused approaches. Brands and agencies, while still keeping their core teams, need better and faster access to top caliber professionals to scale to meet these big project needs. The acquisition of Working Not Working is feeding into this new initiative with its creative base and industry experience, and we expect the new platform to open up more exceptional opportunities for the Working Not Working community.”

Fiverr’s new platform, planned to launch later this year, is designed to give marketers and agencies the ability to curate their own highly-skilled creative teams, combining Fiverr’s intuitive technology with world-class talent from the creative and advertising industries.

To help develop the new platform, Fiverr is forming a CMO advisory board whose goal is to provide the voice of customers of the world’s most prominent agencies and brands. The company is complementing this with a high profile Creative Council, that will advise on the development of the creative side of the new platform. By working together, we will provide independent creatives and agencies access to the best briefs and projects in the world and be able to scale up their business globally.

Initial CMO Advisory Board Members:

Craig Brommers , American Eagle CMO

, American Eagle CMO Julie Roehm , Party City CXO and CMO

, Party City CXO and CMO Maryam Banikarim , Nextdoor’s Head of Marketing

, Nextdoor’s Head of Marketing Shelley Diamond, Unicef USA CMO

The CMO advisory board will be led by David Sable, Young & Rubicam former Global CEO and WPP senior advisor.

Initial Creative Council Members:

Eva Santos Bouzas , CO Chief Creative Officer & Founder of Delirio & Twain Barcelona, former Global Chief Creative Officer Proximity BBDO

, CO Chief Creative Officer & Founder of Delirio & Twain Barcelona, former Global Chief Creative Officer Proximity BBDO Greg Hahn , Co-founder & CCO of Mischief USA, former Chief Creative Officer BBDO New York

, Co-founder & CCO of Mischief USA, former Chief Creative Officer BBDO New York Jeremy Craigen , Director at The Craigen Partnership London, former Global Chief Creative Officer Innocean

, Director at The Craigen Partnership London, former Global Chief Creative Officer Innocean Mark Tutssel , former Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnet and Creative Chairman Publicis

, former Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnet and Creative Chairman Publicis Nellie Kim , Partner, VP, Executive Creative Director at Ig2 Toronto

, Partner, VP, Executive Creative Director at Ig2 Toronto Perry Fair, EVP, Global ECD, Director of Entertainment at McCann New York

EVP, Global ECD, Director of Entertainment at McCann New York Ted Lim, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of DIFF, former Chief Creative Officer Dentsu Asia-Pacific.

The Creative Council will be led by Per Pedersen, Founder of The Network, former Global Creative Chairman at Grey.

Quotes sheet:

Julie Roehm, CXO and CMO of Party City, said: “There is such a range of projects in marketing today, and finding people of the right stature and experience to take them on is hard. You know they’re out there somewhere, but finding them, knowing their availability, blending them into a team, organizing them… it can feel like an insurmountable challenge. It’s time we leverage technology to provide for market agility and make it easy to get great people and get the best out of them. Seeing what Fiverr is building makes me believe it’s going to change the way the industry works.”

Craig Brommers, CMO American Eagle, said: “Modern marketing demands modern solutions. As creative project volume and variation continue to increase, finding the right talent for the right project at the right time is an increasing opportunity. What if you could confidently and efficiently access these global resources through a trusted online portal? I trust we can build this solution.”

Per Pedersen, Founder of by The Network, former Global Creative Chairman at Grey, said “Some of the best creatives in the world have gone independent. Thanks to new technology, creative talents can be liberated from the confinement of physical locations or organizations. Freelancing is no longer a gig play. It’s the way we work together. This new platform from Fiverr will further enable creatives to find exciting projects and to team up with marketing experts and producers to work directly with marketers and agencies. It will create new job opportunities, strengthen diversity, break down borders and bring the world closer together. All very needed in the creative industry.”

