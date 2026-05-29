Five Star Introduces EvoWeave with SmartTech+, a New Generation of 100% PE Laminated Woven Sacks

A recycle ready, light-weight mono-material MDO PE polywoven bag eligible for the How2Recycle label

Five Star, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced the development of EvoWeave with SmartTech+, a new generation of light-weight mono-material PE Laminated Woven Sack (LWS) designed for brands seeking strength, shelf impact, and product protection, in a package optimized for extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations and lower environmental impact.

EvoWeave is the new standard for high-performance optimized fabric, made in the USA, and engineered for strength, durability, and fill-line efficiency. SmartTech+ is a coating technology developed to enhance the EvoWeave bag with improved graphic quality and high-performance protection that help brands protect a wide range of products while improving retail presentation.

How2Recycle has determined this Five Star (Polytex) polywoven bag is eligible for the How2Recycle labeling, subject to final use conditions and customer-specific review. The package is identified under label number 8012. The How2Recycle letter is a prequalification not a certification, endorsement, or guarantee of final label use. Brands, retailers, converters, material manufacturers, and supply chain partners must follow How2Recycle membership and approval requirements before using any How2Recycle label iconography on packaging or in marketing materials.

“EvoWeave with SmartTech+ is a major step forward in Laminated Woven Sack technology,” said Markus Kronigsfeld, Chief Technology Officer at Five Star. “It combines optimized woven fabric, improved graphics, and high-performance product protection in one scalable PE mono-material solution.”

“This development supports our commitment to develop smarter packaging solutions that improve all aspects of recyclability, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) impact, and help customers comply with evolving EPR regulations” said Milagro Marroquin, Sustainability Director at Five Star, “EvoWeave with SmartTech+ gives our customers another Five Star option as they align their brands with today’s sustainability goals.”

Five Star will work with customers and supply chain partners to support proper How2Recycle documentation, review, and label request steps as they evaluate EvoWeave with SmartTech+ for packaging programs.

About Five Star

We are a group of companies that design and manufacture a broad range of flexible packaging, printed films, and sustainability programs for the Pet Care, Food, Beverage & Consumer, and Retail & Industrial markets. We provide Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers with packaging solutions that enhance their brands, while supporting their greenhouse gas reduction and EPR compliance goals. Our operations are centrally located in Houston, Texas with additional manufacturing locations in Canada, Mexico, and Honduras, all vertically integrated from extrusion and recycling through printing and converting allowing us to provide unmatched quality, innovation, and certainty of supply.

Media contact: Tim White 346-701-7024

SOURCE: Five Star Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire