First Descript Hackathon Delivers 70 Product Updates and $14,000 Charity Donation in 48 Hours

Livestreamed event turned customer requests into real-time product releases while supporting environmental conservation efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AI video editing platform, Descript, has completed 70 customer-requested product updates during its first Telethon Hackathon, a 48-hour internal event that turned live customer feedback into shipped improvements across the platform.

Livestreamed over two days, the initiative invited users to submit feature requests, bug fixes, and workflow suggestions while Descript teams worked to implement them in real time. The event offered customers a direct view into the product development process and how requests moved from submission to release.

The Telethon Hackathon was designed to accelerate product iteration by bringing engineers, designers, marketers, and support teams together around a shared backlog of user-submitted requests. The format compressed weeks of feedback review and development into a single continuous build cycle.

By the conclusion of the sprint, employees had delivered 70 updates and generated a $14,000 donation to the Sierra Club, with contributions tied to completed customer requests throughout the event.

“Customers spend every day finding ways to improve our product, and we wanted to create a format that put those ideas at the center of the development process,” said Kevin Sloan, Affiliate and Influencer Growth Marketing Manager at Descript.

“The Telethon Hackathon gave us an opportunity to respond quickly, build alongside our community, and support a cause that aligns with many of the values shared by our team and customers.”

The event reflects Descript’s approach to shortening the path between customer input and product delivery while testing new ways to involve users in the evolution of the platform.

Watch a recording of the Inside Descript’s First Customer-Obsessed Telethon Hackathon.

About Descript



Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing platform that makes professional content creation accessible to everyone. By combining transcript-based editing with AI tools for audio enhancement, voice cloning, and generative media, Descript enables teams to produce studio-quality content without specialized expertise. Enterprise customers across healthcare, financial services, media, and technology use Descript to scale content production while maintaining human control over every creative decision.

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SOURCE Descript