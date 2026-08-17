First Class Metals PLC Announces Application for OTCID Quotation

First Class Metals PLC (LSE:FCM) (“FCM” or the “Company“), the Ontario-focused gold and critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to OTC Markets Group (“OTC Markets”) for the Company’s ordinary shares to be quoted on the OTCID basic market (“OTCID”) as an International Reporting Company.

The Company has been informed that the OTCID quotation process is likely to complete within approximately six to eight weeks, subject to final approval by the OTC markets. The OTCID quotation is expected to provide improved access to trading in the Company’s shares for investors in the United States of America and further enhance the Company’s visibility within a key investor market.

The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker LSE: FCM.

James Knowles, Executive Chairman of First Class Metals, commented:

“The strong level of interest generated following our recent strategic corporate transaction has highlighted the importance of broadening access to the Company’s shares for North American investors. With our portfolio of gold and critical metals projects located in Ontario, Canada, an OTCID listing is a logical next step that will make it easier for North American investors to invest in First Class Metals and increase our profile in a key market. We look forward to updating the market on the progress of our application in due course.”

For further information please visit our Investor Hub – https://firstclassmetalsplc.com/link/e9Bbzr

James Knowles, Executive Chair

Email: JamesK@Firstclassmetalsplc.com

Tel: 07488 362641

Marc J Sale, CEO and Executive Director

Email: MarcS@Firstclassmetalsplc.com

Tel: 07711 093532

AlbR Capital Limited (Financial Adviser)

David Coffman/Dan Harris

Website: www.albrcapital.com

Tel: (0)20 7469 0930

Axis Capital Markets (Broker)

Richard Hutchinson

Website: Axcap247.com

Tel: (0)203 026 0449

First Class Metals PLC – Background

First Class Metals PLC listed on the LSE in July 2022 and is focused on metals exploration in Ontario, Canada which has a robust and thriving junior mineral exploration sector. In particular, the Hemlo ‘camp’ near Marathon, Ontario is a proven world class address for gold exploration, featuring the Hemlo gold deposit previously operated by Barrick Mining (>23M oz gold produced), with the past producing Sugar Zone (>1M oz gold), Geco and Winston Lake base metal deposits also situated in the region.

FCM currently holds 100% ownership of six claim blocks covering over 260km² in northwest Ontario. A further three blocks are under option and cover an additional 60km². FCM is focused on exploring for gold but has base metals and critical metals exploration projects. FCM maintains a joint venture with GT Resources on the West Pickle Lake Property, a drill-proven high-grade Ni-Cu project.

The flagship properties, North Hemlo and Sunbeam, are gold focused. North Hemlo has a significant discovery in the Dead Otter trend which is a discontinuous 3.5km gold anomalous trend with a 19.6g/t Au peak grab sample. This sampling being the highest known assay from a grab sample ever recorded on the North Limb of Hemlo.

In October 2022, FCM completed the option to purchase the historical high-grade past-producing Sunbeam gold mine near Atikokan, Ontario, ~15 km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit (3.3 Moz of open pit probable gold reserves). The Sunbeam property is now 100% owned by FCM.

FCM acquired the Zigzag Project near Armstrong, Ontario in March 2023. The property features Li-Ta-bearing pegmatites in the same belt as Green Technology Metals’ Seymour Lake Project, which contains a Mineral Resource estimate of 9.9 Mt @ 1.04% Li2O. Zigzag was successfully drilled prior to Christmas 2023.FCM now owns 80% of the property and has entered into a JV with Nuinsco Resources Limited.

The Kerrs Gold property is located in northeastern Ontario within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world’s most prolific gold-producing regions. The project holds a historical inferred resource of approximately 386,000 ounces of gold, underscoring its potential as a meaningful addition to FCM’s expanding gold portfolio. Kerrs Gold complements the First Class Metal’s exploration strategy and provides exposure to a well-established mining district. FCM is currently reviewing plans to advance the project and further unlock its value.100% ownership of the Kerrs property was achieved in H1 2026.

The significant potential of the properties for precious, base and battery metals relates to ‘nearology’, since all properties lie in the same districts as known deposits (Hemlo, Hammond Reef, Seymour Lake), and either contain known showings, geochemical or geophysical anomalies, or favourable structures along strike from known showings (e.g. the Esa project, with an inferred Hemlo-style shear along strike from known gold occurrences).

For further information see the Company’s presentation on the web site: www.firstclassmetalsplc.com

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SOURCE: First Class Metals PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire