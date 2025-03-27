First Chiikawa Smartphone App Chiikawa Pocket Officially Released Today

TOKYO, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The first mobile app by Applibot, Inc. based on the popular manga Chiikawa by illustrator Nagano, Chiikawa Pocket, officially launches today, Thursday, March 27, 2025.

With over 2 million pre-registrations across 43 countries and regions, Chiikawa Pocket has already generated significant buzz ahead of its release, topping the charts in the free app rankings in 4 countries and regions.

Meaning “something small and cute” Chiikawa centers around the fun, bittersweet, and sometimes tough daily lives of the characters in its world. Beloved by children and adults, it has gained widespread popularity not only in Japan but also across the globe. In Japan, it won the Grand Prix at both the 2022 and 2024 Japan Character Awards. Not only that, but with the Chiikawa anime airing since April 2022, its popularity has soared, solidifying its status as a cultural icon in Japan.

With the concept of “being with Chiikawa and friends, anytime, anywhere,” Chiikawa Pocket brings the world of Chiikawa to life. Packed with fun activities, players can enjoy adventures alongside their favorite Chiikawa characters!

[App Screenshots Below] *Including images from international stores where applicable.

– Home screen

On the Home screen, you can place your favorite Home items and change the wallpaper to create your own personalized Chiikawa world! (*)

– Battle / Weeding / Om Nom Fest images

Players can team up with friends and take on dangerous enemies (Abunaiyatsu) and bosses! There’s weeding and cooking to enjoy, and Chiikawa’s characters have lots of actions to show off as well! You might discover new things about Chiikawa characters that you’ve never seen before!?

Chiikawa Pocket simultaneously releases today in 43 countries and regions across the globe, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and the United States! In celebration of surpassing 2 million pre-registrations, Chiikawa Pocket is giving away a variety of items, including gems that can be exchanged for Chiikawa characters outfits and items, as well as useful in-game items like Hachiware’s sasumata!

Enjoy the world of Chiikawa as you like it!

*Game includes some paid items.

What is Chiikawa?

Chiikawa, meaning “something small and cute,” is a popular manga posted by illustrator Nagano on X (formerly Twitter), which began serialization in 2020. Centered around three best friends, who lead lives that are fun, bittersweet, and sometimes a little tough, Chiikawa has gained wide popularity among adults and children, with the number of followers on X surpassing 3.7 million to date. Chiikawa also won the Grand Prix at the 2022 and 2024 Japan Character Awards. The anime series, Chiikawa, is currently airing in Japan and is available for a limited time on the official YouTube channel.

