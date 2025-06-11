Firm360 Unveils New Look, Same Mission: Purpose-Built Software for Accounting Firms

The new brand reflects Firm360’s steady focus on simplifying workflows and supporting accounting teams with tools that work.

Firm360, a leader in cohesive practice management solutions for accounting firms, today announced a refreshed brand identity to reflect the company’s evolution and future vision. The update includes a redesigned website, thoughtfully crafted to deliver a more modern, unified experience.

Firm360 Rebrand

Our updated brand reflects both who we are today and the ambitions we hold for the future — helping more firms eliminate silos, embrace automation, and gain deeper visibility into their operations.

“Firm360 was founded by accountants who lived the daily challenges of running a firm,” said Emily Maxie, VP of Marketing. “This brand refresh is more than a new look – it’s a reaffirmation of our original mission: to build practical, purpose-driven tools that make work easier for accounting teams.”

Since its inception, Firm360 has helped accounting firms nationwide streamline their operations, reduce administrative overhead, and deliver better client service – all within a single, integrated platform. The rebrand marks a significant step in the company’s journey as it accelerates market presence and product innovation.

“This is a pivotal moment in Firm360’s journey,” added Patrick O’Neill, CEO of Firm360. “Our updated brand reflects both who we are today and the ambitions we hold for the future – helping more firms eliminate silos, embrace automation, and gain deeper visibility into their operations. We’re not just keeping up with the industry’s evolution – we’re building the tools to lead it.”

Firm360’s refreshed identity includes a new logo and updated color palette that capture the company’s modern, forward-thinking spirit. The website and product interface have also been redesigned to improve usability and deliver a more cohesive digital experience across devices. From marketing materials to customer communications, every brand touchpoint has been thoughtfully updated to reflect a consistent, professional aesthetic that aligns with Firm360’s mission to simplify and elevate firm operations.

About Firm360

Firm360 delivers a unified practice management platform designed to help accounting firms streamline operations, collaborate more effectively, and grow their businesses. Trusted by thousands of accounting professionals, Firm360 combines intuitive workflows, robust integrations, and world-class support to power the modern accounting practice. To learn more, visit www.myfirm360.com .

SOURCE: Firm360

