FireFox Continues to Expand the East Zone with High-Grade Drill Results, including 13.75 g/t Gold over 12.4 Metres in Another Step-out Hole at the Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)(“FireFox” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from an additional four holes of its 2025/26 diamond drilling program at the Company’s 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill hole 25MJ005 is among the best holes yet drilled on the property, extending both shallow and deeper high-grade gold zones well to the west from previous drilling at the East Zone. Highlighted intervals are shown below:

12.4 metres averaging 13.75 g/t Au from 37.9 metres

3.75 metres averaging 19.65 g/t Au from 99.85 metres

5.7 metres averaging 17.71 g/t Au from 217.0 metres

The four holes reported in this release (25MJ005 – 25MJ008) test for extensions of mineralization in the East and Northeast Zones (Figure 1). Each hole intersected gold-elevated zones, including high-grade intercepts as shown in Table 1, and provided useful information about the controls on and continuation of the mineralized system at the Mustajärvi Project.

Carl Löfberg, FireFox’s CEO, commented about the new results, “Drill hole 25MJ005 is an outstanding result for the growth of the Mustajärvi discovery. Combined with drill hole 25MJ001, these two holes demonstrate continuity of the East Zone gold system well to the southwest from the high-grade core we discovered in 2022. Even better, the system seems to be strengthening in this most recent hole over the 45-metre step out from 25MJ001, as both gold and tellurium grades increase. Both of these holes confirmed a strong electrical geophysics anomaly with stacked intervals of high-grade gold. Both the shallow (<100m depth) and deeper lodes appear to demonstrate similar geochemistry and alteration over more than 200 metres of strike. The reliability of our geophysical toolkit combined with the high grade and improving continuity around the East Zone discovery are important because our team can now use this knowledge to infill and expand the East Zone, as well as test other targets at Mustajärvi. Drilling continues and we have a lot more drill holes to come!”

This work is part of the ongoing program of up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling planned for Mustajärvi through spring of 2026. The program mixes infill and step-out drilling at existing mineralized zones, and it also tests some new targets both proximal and distal to the main mineralized structures. The team completed the first round of drilling in late October, including 15 drill holes totalling 3985.3 metres. Final assays are pending for the remaining seven holes from the first phase. The team are now conducting the second round of drilling, which is expected to run to the end of January 2026.

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Summary

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The project is at a relatively early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 15,752 metres prior to the commencement of this program. Drilling has so far delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 kilometres of strike. Of the newly reported drill holes 25MJ005, 25MJ006 and 25MJ008 tested for extensions to the East Zone mineralization in three directions, while 25MJ007 tested a gap within the Northeast Zone drilling (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Drill hole locations at Mustajärvi highlighting recent holes

Drill hole 25MJ005 tested the conductive zone previously identified by fixed loop electro-magnetic (FLEM) geophysical survey (reported February 20, 2025). An earlier hole from this program, 25MJ001, was collared 45 metres to the northeast and intersected stacked intervals of high-grade gold mineralization coinciding with the conductor, as reported on October 27, 2025.

This hole was collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 9.0 metres deep), overlying ultramafic volcanic rocks. High-grade gold mineralization starts immediately after the contact between ultramafic volcanic rocks and intensely albite-altered and silicified intermediate tuffites. Gold here is associated with patchy and semi-massive pyrite mineralization, accompanied by quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veining and brecciation. The first mineralized interval yielded a high-grade gold zone of 12.4 metres averaging 13.75 g/t Au from 37.9 metres downhole, including 4.1 metres averaging 37.45 g/t Au (Figure 2). This high-grade zone is adjacent to a mafic dike or sill (sometimes the dikes are of ultramafic composition), which is a recurring theme for the high-grade zones at Mustajärvi.

Figure 2. Highly mineralized interval from 25MJ005 with selected assays – note pervasive albite alteration (pink), abundant pyrite, and tourmaline (black) and crosscutting mafic dike.

Another high grade-grade gold interval of note was intersected from 99.85 metres downhole returning 3.75 metres averaging 19.65 g/t Au, including 0.8 metres at 53.3 g/t Au and 1.0 metre at 24.6 g/t Au. Mineralization is associated with patchy and semi-massive pyrite hosted in intensely albite-altered metasediments.

These shallower intervals of high-grade gold mineralization are associated with enrichment in the typical suite of pathfinder elements seen at the Mustajärvi East, Northeast, and Central Zones: bismuth (Bi), tellurium (Te), molybdenum (Mo), selenium (Se), and cobalt (Co).

Importantly, the hole intersected deeper high-grade gold mineralization from 217.0 metres associated with a fault-breccia zone with quartz infill and lacking pyrite mineralization (Figure 3). This deeper interval yielded 5.7 metres averaging 17.71 g/t Au, including 1.4 metres at 48.7 g/t Au (the longer interval includes 1.4 metres of core loss). In addition to being much lower in pyrite and albite, the trace element geochemistry of this lower interval is somewhat different, most notably lower in Bi and Mo.

In addition, there are multiple narrow intervals of anomalous gold intersected between 239 metres depth and the end of the hole (305.5m), including four individual intercepts grading between 0.55 g/t Au and 1.19 g/t Au.

Figure 3. Highly mineralized fault breccia from deeper in 25MJ005 with selected assays – note the lower albite content and less pyrite associated with the gold.

Drill hole 25MJ006 extended the fence of holes made by 25MJ002 to 25MJ004 (See Company news release dated October 27, 2025). It was collared 125 metres further to the northwest (Figure 1) to test the lithological controls of mineralization in this direction. The hole drilled intensely altered metasediments and intersected three narrow mineralized intervals above 0.5 g/t Au. The most notable interval was at 145 metres depth and returned 1.0m at 16.8 g/t Au. The high-grade mineralization is associated with a brecciated interval including QCTP veining within intensely altered metasediments.

Drill hole 25MJ008 was designed to test for an eastern continuation of the East Zone. The hole was collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 8.4 metres deep) overlying Savukoski Group ultramafic volcanics. The hole intersected a mineralized contact between the ultramafic volcanic rocks and intensely albite-altered metasediments with QCTP veining at 143.8 metres, where a 1 metre interval yielded 0.65 g/t Au. The best intercept in the hole returned 2.13 g/t Au over 1.7 metres starting from 181.0 metres, hosted in strongly albite-altered intermediate tuffites with QCTP veining.

Drill hole 25MJ007 was the first hole of the program to revisit the Northeast Zone. Limited previous drilling in this zone identified altered metasediment sequences, QCTP veining, and breccias that hosted high-grade gold intervals, similar to those later encountered at the East Zone. The strongest and thickest mineralization in the area occurred in a cluster of holes at the northeastern limit of drilling in the area (see Figure 1). This included bonanza intercepts such as 1.35m averaging 93.88 g/t Au, including 0.65m at 129.5 g/t Au at 184.14 metres depth in 21MJ001 and 16.45m at 7.69 g/t Au from 154.2 metres depth in 21MJ010 (reported on June 17, 2021 and September 9, 2021, respectively).

This hole tested a gap in drilling approximately 100 metres to the west. The hole was collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 5.8 metres deep) overlying Savukoski Group ultramafic volcanics. It passed through a contact between the ultramafic volcanic rocks and intensely albite-altered metasediments at 30.9 metres depth, cutting several intervals with anomalous gold grades. The most notable interval yielded 0.95 metres at 3.35 g/t Au from 138.15 metres depth. Mineralization is controlled by QCTP veins and veinlets with disseminated pyrite hosted in intensely albite-altered intermediate tuffites. Additional holes in the 2025/2026 program will test for a northeast extension of the Northeast Zone.

Table 1.Selected Drill Intercepts in Drillholes 25MJ005 – 25MJ008

(Cut-off Grade 0.4 g/t Au)

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) 25MJ005 37.9 50.3 12.4 13.75 Including 45 49.1 4.1 37.45 53.15 54.1 0.95 5.79 59.05 60 0.95 2.43 78.8 81.7 2.9 2.95 99.85 103.6 3.75 19.65 Including 99.85 100.65 0.8 53.3 And including 101.55 102.55 1.0 24.6 217 222.7 5.7* 17.71 Including 218 219.4 1.4 48.7 25MJ006 103.0 104.0 1.0 0.56 111.1 112.6 1.5 0.55 145 146 1.0 16.8 25MJ007 138.15 139.10 0.95 3.35 223.00 225.00 2.0 1.2 25MJ008 143.8 144.8 1.0 0.65 174.3 175.3 1.0 0.49 181.0 182.7 1.7 2.13 * Including 1.4 metres of core loss, which was assigned 0.0 g/t gold in interval calculations. All intervals are core width; true width has not yet been estimated.

Table 2. Drill Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Plunge (°) Final Depth (m) 25MJ005 428923.3 7500764 335 65 305.5 25MJ006 428958.6 7500998 320 65 167.5 25MJ007 428371.2 7500622 340 55 263.2 25MJ008 429266.2 7500957 320 45 277

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox’s exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling ¼ core and crush stage duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the drill core samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä or to the GeoPool Exploration Hub for core cutting. The split drill core samples were then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps at ALS Sodankylä, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA26). All samples exceeding 50.0 g/t Au were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company’s 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland’s next major gold deposit. Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

