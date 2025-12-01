Finzia Securities SARL Launches 1B EUR Multi-Listed Programme on Behalf of Finmo Credit and Leasing

Finzia Securities SARL has successfully launched its first 10M EUR tranche of notes under a 1B EUR programme for Finmo Credit and Leasing. The notes, carrying a 5.5% annual coupon, are available through international clearing systems and exchanges. This launch marks Finzia’s first multi-listed note, now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Stuttgart Stock Exchange, and Vienna Stock Exchange.

About Finmo Credit and Leasing

FinFinmo Credit and Leasing SH.P.K. is part of Paysera, a leading fintech company seeking to transform into a digital bank in Kosovo. With its fully digital banking model, Paysera provides innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of both consumers and businesses.

Powered by an integrated core system managed by Paysera International Group, Paysera Kosova ensures seamless banking operations and maintenance. Furthermore, Paysera offers complete merchant services, enabling companies with BNPL and e-commerce solutions. Paysera places a high priority on accessibility and affordability for both customers and merchants, with a specialized ATM network and minimal transaction costs.

About Finzia Securities SARL

Finzia Securities SARL is an independant Luxmebourg-based organization specializing in the management and monetoring of securitizations, covered bonds and structured financial instruments. Acting as a one-stop shop, the firm handles every stage of a transaction, from initial setup and structuring to corporate secretarial services, regulatory compliance, and ongoing operational management.

Finzia Securities SARL primarily serves small and medium-sized enterprises, delivering tailored securitization and structured finance solutions that combine technical expertise with practical execution. With a strong foundation in Luxembourg and connections to international markets, the firm supports organizations in accessing capital markets, optimizing financial structures, and maintaining robust operational and governance standards.

Details of the instrument

ISIN : CH1478430445

Valor : 147843044

WKN : A4EF4T

Common Code : 317028270

CUSIP : L37021AV1

Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange : Link

Listing on Stuttgart Stock Exchange : Link

Listing on Vienna Stock Exchange: Link

Bond Capital House GmbH (BCH) has facilitated the transaction in its roles as Paying Agent and Listing Agent. The Bond is eligible for clearing and settlement on Clearstream, Euroclear and SIX SIS.

Media Contact

Finzia Securities SARL

info@finzia-securities.lu

2 Rue Edward Steichen, 2540 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Under no circumstances should the content of this Press Release be used or considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offer or solicitation may be made only through the appropriate offering materials, only in jurisdictions where such an offer would be lawful, and only to persons who qualify as professional or institutional investors under the applicable investor suitability and sophistication requirements set out in such materials. Access to such materials is likewise restricted to professional or institutional investors who meet such requirements.

