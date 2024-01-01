FINNY, the AI-Powered Prospecting and Marketing Platform for Advisors, Closes $17 Million Series A Funding Round

Led by Venrock, round follows FINNY’s $4.3 million seed raise in 2024 and will fuel the platform’s meteoric growth since launch

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FINNY AI Inc. (“FINNY”), the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built specifically for financial advisors, today announced that it has raised $17 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Venrock, with participation from new investors including former Vanguard chairman and CEO William McNabb, Activant and Altruist’s Jason Wenk, as well as continued support from existing investors Y Combinator, Maple VC and Crossbeam Ventures.





Artificial intelligence (AI) engineers Eden Ovadia, Victoria Toli and Theo Janson launched FINNY in March 2024 to solve a long-standing challenge in the advisory industry: unlocking organic growth amid limited time and resources. Cerulli research shows that 83% of registered investment advisors (RIAs) cite advisor time constraints and insufficient support as significant barriers, even as the industry’s focus shifts back toward organic growth efforts following a decade of M&A-driven expansion. FINNY addresses these constraints directly by automating the prospecting process — from identifying and prioritizing leads to managing outreach and follow-up — enabling advisors to reallocate time toward client relationships.

“FINNY brings together deep technical, product and machine-learning expertise, and their approach reflects the next evolution of advisor-focused technology. We were particularly impressed by the strength of the founding team: three experienced AI engineers with a clear vision and the technical depth to execute it,” said Nick Beim, Partner at Venrock. “FINNY has already demonstrated a proven product and rapidly growing demand, underscoring the prevalence of the organic growth problem they’re solving for advisors. As investors committed to supporting cutting-edge technology companies, we’re excited to be part of FINNY’s journey.”

FINNY will use the new capital to expand its engineering and product teams, accelerate product development and strengthen go-to-market efforts as advisory firms seek scalable, data-driven growth infrastructure. A core priority is attracting top technical talent to advance the platform’s AI capabilities and build additional tools for both inbound and outbound growth. FINNY’s platform leverages advanced data intelligence and automation to identify, prioritize and engage high-intent prospects — driven by its proprietary “F-Score” matching engine, which analyzes thousands of data points such as liquidity events, career changes and other money-in-motion signals. With this latest funding, FINNY will continue innovating its end-to-end prospecting workflow and deliver deeper automation across email, LinkedIn, voicemail and other engagement channels.

“Our own experiences as young professionals seeking quality financial advice left us frustrated. There simply wasn’t a tool that captures the nuances of the average investor and their key financial needs,” said Ovadia, co-founder and CEO of FINNY. “FINNY gives advisors of all sizes access to automation that was once only available to the biggest firms. We built FINNY as a fully automated prospecting platform that advisors can set up quickly and trust to run in the background – guiding them from introduction to close without adding to their workload. This funding allows us to grow the team, expand our product and bring this level of automation to more advisors across the industry.”

This Series A round brings FINNY to more than $20 million in new funding over the past year, following its $4.3 million seed round in December 2024. The platform is backed by institutional investors including Maple VC, HNVR, Crossbeam Ventures, Liquid 2 and Y Combinator, as well as strategic individual investors such as Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor and Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown.

FINNY’s platform has delivered strong results, generating an average of $7.7 million in new client assets per advisor annually at near-zero customer acquisition cost and contributing to 50x revenue growth since January 2025. Adoption continues to accelerate, with more than 400 firms now using the latest version of the platform released in April. This momentum underscores the demand for more efficient organic growth solutions and supports FINNY’s plans to accelerate product development and scale its technology with the new funding.

“From day one, our focus has been building technology that can interpret data at scale and translate it into meaningful opportunities for advisors,” said Toli, co-founder and president of FINNY. “The platform’s rapid adoption serves as strong validation that our approach is resonating across the wealth management industry. This funding enables us to double down on that momentum, further advancing our AI and data intelligence capabilities while expanding the technical infrastructure behind the platform.”

For more information about FINNY and its AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built exclusively for financial advisors, visit finny.com.

About FINNY

FINNY is the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built exclusively for financial advisors. By leveraging advanced data intelligence and automation, FINNY helps advisors identify, prioritize and engage high-intent prospects effortlessly — removing the guesswork from client acquisition. With a proprietary database of millions of records, a predictive F-Score matching engine and automated outreach tools, FINNY helps ensure that prospecting is targeted, scalable and seamlessly integrated into an advisor’s workflow. Backed by top fintech investors and recognized as Best of Show at the 2024 Morningstar Annual Fintech Showcase, FINNY is redefining organic growth for financial advisors.

Visit www.finny.com to learn more.

About Venrock

Originally established as the venture capital arm of the Rockefeller family in 1969, Venrock partners with entrepreneurs to build some of the world’s most disruptive, successful companies. Portfolio companies have included Apple Computer, Intel, Check Point Software, CloudFlare, Gilead Sciences, Illumina and Nest. In wealth management technology, portfolio companies include Altruist, Moment, Vanilla and Personal Capital. For more information, please visit Venrock’s website at www.venrock.com and follow the firm on X at @venrock.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

StreetCred PR

Lexie Brazil



lexie@streetcredpr.com

214-773-7114

Jimmy Moock



jimmy@streetcredpr.com

610-304-4570