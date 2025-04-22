FingerWorks Telestrators Give Sports Broadcasters a Competitive Edge for Events Around the World

VANCOUVER, BC, APRIL 22, 2025 — FingerWorks™ Telestrators continues to be at the forefront of live sports broadcasting with its cutting-edge solutions, supporting major events like NASCAR, the Paris Olympics, IndyCar racing, U.S. college basketball and high school football, among many other things. Most prominent perhaps is the PGA TOUR, for which six custom FingerWorks systems were deployed by PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Additionally, the Indian Cricket season is being supported by WTVision, part of the Add India Group, with FingerWorks Computer Vision tracking tools.

Selected to support PGA TOUR Studios’ new, cutting-edge facility, the customized FingerWorks telestration system has a real-time touchscreen with advanced computer tracking tools in each of its five studios. This supports multiple screens with computer tracking tools and customized PGA Tour tools added to every FingerWorks system. The studio is the first of its kind to support both High Dynamic Range (HDR) and SMPTE ST 2110 formats, making it a leader in sports media production. Using HDR technology, the PGA broadcasters are afforded enhanced color depth and contrast for richer, more vivid visual during broadcasts. Meanwhile, the ST 2110 compatibility enables the transmission of uncompressed audio, video and data over IP for increased efficiency and flexibility. This IP-based workflow allows for seamless routing across multiple platforms, which is critical to live sports broadcasting.

This technological edge is not limited to the studios alone; it extends to the new PGA TOUR NEP-supplied production trucks, which also deploy FingerWorks software for its telestration needs. The system is also being used by all PGA TOUR broadcasting partners, including CBS, NBC and ESPN and other networks around the world. Supplying the FingerWorks solution to all facets of its broadcast ensures that the content meets the same high standards and the quality remains consistent.

A key player in the broadcast industry, WTVision demonstrated its innovative prowess by providing advanced broadcast solutions for the 2025 Indian Cricket season. As a provider for numerous cricket leagues around the world, WTVision selected FingerWorks Computer Vision tracking tools, which it customized to enhance the cricket coverage. These tools incorporate dynamic features, such as custom-linked rosters and statistics, player position tracking and dynamic player distance tools, which collectively offer real-time, accurate insights into player movements and positioning.

As a unique sport, cricket has a distinctive dynamic wherein players remain in relatively fixed positions on the field until action is triggered, such as when the ball is hit. This makes player positioning and movement critical to the game’s strategy. Using FingerWorks’ state-of-the-art graphics tools and tracking technologies, WTVision provides seamless and engaging content — from pre-game player stats to in-game action and tracking, which all appear on-screen in real-time and with incredible accuracy.

In addition to the PGA TOUR and WTVision applications, FingerWorks has been deployed for sporting events of all skill levels. This includes NBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics and U.S. College Basketball, for which the network utilized FingerWorks’ REMI support features to enable seamless, multi-location broadcasts from its homebase in Stamford, Connecticut. This innovative solution allowed for live, real-time telestration and graphics integration for high-quality coverage across multiple sports platforms. For the basketball games, the FingerWorks software also provided advanced tracking and telestration that enhanced the viewing experience with real-time analysis and dynamic player visuals that support the commentators.

FingerWorks has also proven essential to car tracking and driver rosters for NASCAR coverage on networks like FOX, CW and TNT, as well as IndyCar racing for FOX. This technology offers precise real-time insights into vehicle positions, providing viewers with detailed visual breakdowns of race dynamics. Finally, FingerWorks is elevating the broadcasts of U.S. high school football with a virtual first and ten line, and NDI workflow support, which allow commentators to overlay precise on-field visuals that make it easier for fans to follow the game.

No matter the FingerWorks tools or broadcast applications, these advanced technologies highlight the brand’s continued impact on transforming sports media with more engaging and informative content for viewers.