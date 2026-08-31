FingerWorks Telestrators Expands European Presence Through Partnership With Broadcast Rental

LONDON, AUGUST 31, 2026 — FingerWorks™ Telestrators, the industry leader in software-based telestration and live sports analysis solutions, announces its new partnership with Broadcast Rental, a leading European provider of specialty broadcast equipment and technical services. The collaboration expands FingerWorks’ rental and support capabilities throughout the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, making its award-winning telestration systems more readily available for sports broadcasters covering live events across the region.

Through the partnership, Broadcast Rental will stock FingerWorks systems in the UK and mainland EU while providing local logistics, technical support and engineering expertise. The collaboration will simplify deployments for international productions while helping broadcasters access FingerWorks’ telestration technology on a flexible rental basis.

The partnership supports FingerWorks’ growing portfolio of European productions, including coverage of Roland Garros, Wimbledon, NFL International Games, Professional Fighters League (PFL) events and major golf tournaments.

“Europe has become an increasingly important market for FingerWorks, and having equipment and local support through Broadcast Rental allows us to better serve the productions we’re already supporting, while also creating opportunities to expand into new projects,” said Bryan McKoen, owner of FingerWorks Telestrators. “With inventory both based in the UK and mainland EU, we’re able to simplify logistics, reduce shipping time and costs, and provide customers with the responsive support they expect during live events. Broadcast Rental shares our customer-first philosophy, making them an ideal partner as we continue to grow internationally.”

Founded in 2009 in the Netherlands, Broadcast Rental has grown from a small equipment rental operation into a full-service provider supporting some of the world’s largest live productions. The company has supplied equipment and engineering services for every Olympic Games since London 2012 and supports Formula One rightsholders, international football, major concert tours and other global events with RF, commentary, flypack and specialty broadcast solutions. Earlier this year, Broadcast Rental expanded its footprint with the opening of a new UK office in London.

“We’re excited to bring FingerWorks into our rental portfolio,” said Matt Coyde, Managing Director, Broadcast Rental UK. “Their telestration platform is widely respected by broadcasters covering major sporting events, and this partnership allows customers throughout Europe to access the technology quickly and easily. Because we operate as a specialist rental company with engineering support, we can provide not only the equipment but also the expertise needed to ensure successful deployments.”

Broadcast Rental offers both dry hire and fully supported rental services, allowing customers to rent equipment independently or utilize experienced engineers for on-site technical assistance. The company also plans to maintain additional FingerWorks systems in Europe to provide backup inventory and support for international productions.

As demand for flexible rental solutions continues to grow, the partnership also opens new opportunities to introduce FingerWorks’ telestration technology to additional European broadcasters, leagues and production companies. Unlike traditional ownership models that require long-term commitments, FingerWorks systems are available on a rental basis, allowing customers to deploy professional telestration capabilities for single events, tournaments or seasonal productions.

Together, FingerWorks and Broadcast Rental will continue supporting existing international customers while introducing the technology to new markets throughout Europe.