Finexio Announces Platinum Sponsorship of JAGGAER REV2025 Event

Finexio, a leader in embedded B2B payment solutions for finance and procurement teams, today announced its Platinum sponsorship of REV2025, JAGGAER’s annual customer event, taking place June 23-25 in Miami, Florida.

As a trusted JAGGAER Pay technology partner since 2022, Finexio empowers organizations to optimize, monetize, and secure their accounts payable (AP) payments through a fully managed payment delivery solution integrated into the JAGGAER One platform. The company’s participation at REV2025 underscores a shared commitment to innovation, purposeful procurement, and transforming back-office operations into strategic, value-generating functions.

“At Finexio, we are focused on removing friction from supplier payments and delivering tangible results for finance leaders,” said Ernest Rolfson, Founder and CEO of Finexio. “We are proud to collaborate with JAGGAER to offer embedded, scalable payment solutions that help organizations accelerate digital transformation and drive operational efficiency.”

Finexio continues to lead the B2B payment industry with innovations designed to maximize supplier acceptance and deliver value at scale, including:

Finexio Shield – comprehensive fraud protection for payments on the Finexio network, providing built-in defense with up to $1,000,000 in fraud loss protection and fraud risk assumed by Finexio.

AI-powered Supplier Management – dramatically improving supplier adoption and maximizing payment conversion rates, with over 90% accuracy in predicting supplier payment method preferences.

Card by Mail – Finexio’s exclusive virtual card offering, consistently achieving over 60% supplier virtual card acceptance, outperforming traditional virtual card programs by a wide margin.

REV2025 attendees can meet with Finexio to learn how embedded payment innovation is shaping the future of procurement and finance and explore new strategies to unlock hidden value within their existing AP processes.

About Finexio

Finexio is a trailblazer in the B2B payments industry, pioneering an innovative Accounts Payable Payments Infrastructure as a Service model. Embedded within the world’s leading Procure-to-Pay software suites, Finexio’s platform delivers a fully managed, AI-powered solution that optimizes, monetizes, and secures the entire payment lifecycle.

Our comprehensive infrastructure seamlessly orchestrates payment delivery, streamlines supplier management, prevents fraud, enables payment monetization, and provides robust analytics and reporting. This unique approach transforms AP from a traditional cost center into a strategic revenue generator. Learn more at Finexio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

