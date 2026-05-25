Financial Services Luxembourg Expands Operational Support Platform for SPVs, Private Equity Structures, and AIFs

Luxembourg fiduciary firm strengthens institutional accounting, AIFMD coordination, and investor reporting services for SOPARFI holdings, RAIF, SCSp, and cross-border private equity structures

Financial Services Luxembourg, a Luxembourg-licensed fiduciary firm led by Managing Director Mickaël LOC, has expanded its institutional support platform for special purpose vehicles (SPVs), SOPARFI holding companies, private equity general partners, and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) structures regulated under the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

The expansion addresses growing demand from sponsors deploying capital through Luxembourg’s RAIF, SCSp, SIF, and SICAR regimes. Luxembourg remains the world’s second-largest investment fund domicile after the United States and the largest in Europe, with more than €7 trillion in fund assets under administration as of 2025.

Increasing regulatory complexity including ATAD 3 substance requirements, Pillar Two top-up tax mechanics, and DAC6 disclosures has elevated the operational demands placed on investment structures and their service providers.

Institutional Accounting for SPVs and SOPARFI Holdings

Special purpose vehicles and SOPARFI holding companies form the structural foundation of most Luxembourg private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and venture capital strategies. Financial Services Luxembourg provides statutory accounts under LuxGAAP, IFRS conversion packages, multi-entity intercompany reconciliation, audit coordination with Big Four and second-tier firms, deferred tax analysis under IAS 12, and chart-of-accounts implementation for newly incorporated vehicles.

The firm currently supports structures ranging from single-SPV acquisition vehicles to four-entity SARL cascades and cross-border holding chains involving Belgian, French, German, and offshore tiers.

Private Equity Reporting and Institutional Coordination

Institutional limited partners including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, insurance allocators, and large family offices expect transparent reporting, accurate capital account maintenance, reliable valuation coordination, and operational responsiveness on a quarterly basis.

Financial Services Luxembourg provides portfolio reporting coordination, capital account maintenance, management fee and carried interest computation, financial statement preparation under LuxGAAP and IFRS, and investor reporting workflows aligned with ILPA templates.

Investor Reporting and Capital Event Coordination

The firm supports fund managers with capital call coordination, distribution waterfall computation, quarterly and annual investor reporting, and operational workflows linked to investor-facing communications. This service model is designed for emerging fund managers, mid-market private equity firms, international sponsors entering Luxembourg, and investment structures that require institutional-quality operational coordination.

Operational Support for RAIF, SCSp, SIF, and SICAR Structures

AIFMD-regulated fund structures require coordination across NAV calculation cycles, depositary reconciliation, capital call and distribution waterfalls, side-letter tracking, AIFM reporting under Annex IV, and CSSF correspondence. Financial Services Luxembourg coordinates with AIFMs, depositary banks, central administrators, auditors, tax advisors, and CSSF correspondents across the full fund lifecycle.

Quote from Managing Director

“Investment managers no longer view operational infrastructure as back-office plumbing they view it as a determinant of fundraising velocity and LP confidence. The convergence of ATAD 3 substance requirements, Pillar Two reporting, and DAC6 disclosures means that SPV and holding accounting in Luxembourg now demands the same rigor as fund-level reporting.”

Mickaël LOC, Managing Director, Financial Services Luxembourg

About Financial Services Luxembourg

Financial Services Luxembourg is a Luxembourg-licensed fiduciary firm (autorisation d’établissement 10077274, RCS Luxembourg B213987) headquartered at 142 Boulevard de la Pétrusse, L-2330 Luxembourg. The firm provides institutional accounting, statutory reporting, governance support, and operational coordination services for SPVs, SOPARFI holdings, private equity general partners, RAIF, SCSp, SIF, and SICAR structures. Managing Director Mickaël LOC holds the Luxembourg expert-comptable qualification. For more information, visit www.financialservices.lu .

Media Contact

Mickaël LOC, Managing Director

Financial Services Luxembourg S.à r.l.

Tel: +352 661 198 544

Email: info@financialservices.lu

Web: https://www.financialservices.lu

SOURCE: Financial Services Luxembourg S.à r.l.

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