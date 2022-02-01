Fifth Third Bank Named to Top 25 of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders as defined by the American public.

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation’s largest corporations perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution and more.





Fifth Third Bank ranked in the Top 25 of the marquee JUST 100 list earning placement at #23. The Bank was ranked fifth among all banks. Inclusion in the JUST 100 is a recognition of the Bank’s commitment to its employees, customers, communities, planet and shareholders.

“It is an honor for Fifth Third to be recognized by JUST Capital as one of the top 25 Most JUST Companies in America,” said Tim Spence, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bank. “We understand the special role banks play in the communities they serve, and we work hard every day to promote their vitality, equity, and sustainability. We are focused on serving all our stakeholders and doing what is right for the long-term.”

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

Created 12,318 more jobs in the U.S. from 2017 to 2021.

from 2017 to 2021. Pay 72% of workers a family sustaining living wage (8.6 percentage points more than peers).

(8.6 percentage points more than peers). Provide 9 more hours of career development training per employee.

per employee. Offer 2 more weeks of paid parental leave for primary caregivers and 1 more week of paid leave for secondary caregivers.

for primary caregivers and 1 more week of paid leave for secondary caregivers. Offer 2 more days of paid sick leave .

. Intake 79% less water per revenue dollar .

. Emitted 42% less metric tons of CO2 per revenue dollar .

. Had a 4.5% higher profit margin, 2.3% higher return on equity, and paid 5 times more in dividends.

“There has never been a more important time for businesses to step up, do right by their workers, and restore trust in capitalism and the American Dream,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. “This year’s JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that just business truly is better business.”

CNBC will delve into the data, highlighting company-specific results and showcasing key stakeholder performance stories about this year’s JUST 100 leaders across the network’s broadcast and digital platforms at cnbc.com/just100. A comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform is available at justcapital.com/rankings.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America’s largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About Our Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 160,000 Americans on what Issues they believe U.S. companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior. Those Issues become the foundation by which we track, analyze, and incentivize corporate behavior change, including the Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. JUST evaluated 951 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 245 raw data points to produce the 2023 Rankings, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists.

