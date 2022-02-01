Fierce Healthcare names DexCare as one of its 2023 “Fierce 15” Companies

Annual list recognizes private companies that are significantly shaping the future of healthcare

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCare, Inc., the leading data-driven intelligence company focused on creating exceptional healthcare access experiences for everyone, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2023 Fierce 15 companies, designating it as one of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry.

After spinning out of Providence in March 2021, DexCare has proven its value for health systems and patients alike. Health systems that have implemented DexCare’s platform have attracted 30% net new patients and captured 8x downstream revenue while achieving NPS scores of 90+. For patients, DexCare streamlines the care search and discovery process and intelligently matches patients to the right provider, at the right time, in the right setting, based on patient need and preferences. DexCare has continued scaling its success and value throughout the past year, including its acquisition of preeminent e-commerce company Womp, Inc., expanded partnership with Kaiser Permanente, and participation in AWS’ Health Equity Initiative.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Fierce Healthcare as a leader in the industry,” said Derek Streat, DexCare CEO. “We envision a world where all patients have access to the best expertise to prevent, treat, and cure illness. We look forward to continuing to advance this vision, partner with more leading health systems, and bring DexCare-powered experiences to even more patients across the U.S.”

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Healthcare’s fifth annual Fierce 15 selection and represents many corners of the industry from virtual mental health to healthcare staffing and virtual reality.

“The healthcare industry is in the midst of rapid, disruptive change and this group of Fierce 15 winners is reimagining the path forward for innovation and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered,” said Heather Landi, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

An internationally-recognized daily report reaching a network of over 160,000 healthcare industry professionals, Fierce Healthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day’s top stories. This year Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare is the healthcare industry’s daily monitor providing the latest news and information at the intersection of healthcare business and policy. With an audience of more than 160,000 top healthcare professionals, Fierce Healthcare delivers insights that power decisions and experiences where communities thrive. We are Fierce – everywhere you need us to be. #BeFierce

About DexCare

Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest health systems, DexCare is a data-driven intelligence company focused on making access to healthcare better for everyone. DexCare’s core offering is a software platform, provided exclusively to health systems, that orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care. The platform attracts high-value, commercially-insured consumers by providing a highly discoverable, fully-digitized and unified experience while amplifying health systems’ existing EMR, caregiver and brand investments. The uniqueness of DexCare lies within its intelligent navigation and load balancing across providers, settings, modalities and service lines. DexCare’s data-driven engine allocates, flexes and optimizes resources to best meet both consumer demand and health system business goals. DexCare powers the digital engine of leading health systems across the U.S., including Kaiser, Houston Methodist, Mass General Brigham and others. DexCare-powered digital experiences attract 30% more new patients, 85% of whom are commercially insured, capture 8x downstream revenue, generate over 20% per patient encounter in cost savings, and deliver net promoter satisfaction greater than 90%. For more information, visit dexcarehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

