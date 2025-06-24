Fieldwork Commences on Eagle Plains’ Black Diamond Antimony and Precious Metal Project

Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) has mobilized personnel to commence fieldwork on the Black Diamond Property, located 35km W of Invermere, British Columbia. The 866 ha, road-accessible property covers the Black Diamond structural zone, which has been traced for over 12km and hosts high-grade polymetallic silver-lead-zinc-antimony mineralization. The project is 100% owned by Eagle Plains with a 2% NSR held by Eagle Royalties containing a 1% buy-back clause.

See Black Diamond Property Information and Map here

The Black Diamond property has been held by Eagle Plains since 1996. Located within the Toby Creek area, the steeply-dipping north/south-oriented structure is exposed for approximately 760m vertically, and interpreted to have at least 1.6 km of strike-length within property boundaries. Historical pits, trenches and tunnels are located at irregular, exposed intervals over approximately 3km of the Black Diamond structure trace.

Most of Eagle Plains work has focused on the northern part of the property, in the area of the historic Black Diamond workings (BC MINFILE 082KSE049). At the Battleship Zone, massive quartz vein material up to 8m in width occurs at the intersection of two structural splays. In 1995, a four-hole, 179.1m, helicopter-supported drilling program funded by a private partnership targeted the Battleship area. Results ranged from trace values to the best intersection in Hole 95-02 at 28.0m to 31.0m, which graded 93.73 g/t silver, 9.66% lead and 5.17% zinc over 3.0m. (true thickness estimated at approximately 1.4m). Concurrent with the 1995 drill program, continuous chip panel-sampling of an historical 66m-long tunnel located 60m vertically below the drill set-up returned an average of 746.3 g/t silver, 25.0% lead and 4.95% zinc over a 24m section which ran along the structure. Within this section, 6m of the tunnel length assayed 1444.7 g/t silver, 50.4% lead and 5.37% zinc. Antimony results from the panel sampling ranged from trace values up to 1180ppm Sb over a 1m interval. 1

The current program will focus on the southern part of the property in the area of the Silver Spray Zone (BC MINFILE 082KSE007). Historic grab samples of mineralized quartz vein material exposed in trenches returned values including 3.19g/t Au, 2286.1 g/t Ag and 1.63% Sb (RW95C-04) and 1.28 g/t Au, 2813.2 g/t Ag and 7.44% Sb (RW95C-06). 1 Prospecting programs by Eagle Plains in 1996 2 and 2012 3 located additional historic workings in the Silver Spray area. Geochemical analyses ranged from trace values up to higher grade samples including:

CDBD96R-08: 1500 g/t Ag, 2.55% Cu, 55.4% Pb, > 10,000ppm Sb

CDBD96R-12: 759 g/t Ag, 24.1% Pb, 6.6% Zn, > 10,000ppm Sb

TTBDR004: 1955 g/t Ag, 0.97% Cu, 13.75% Zn, > 10,000ppm Sb

TTBDR008: 0.94 g/t Au, 1650 g/t Ag, 3.53% Cu, 2.11 % Zn, > 10,000ppm Sb

The 1995 and 1996 analyses were done using 30 element ICP with Aqua Regia Digestion and the 2012 program used a 35 element ICP with Aqua Regia Digestion. All of the programs used a Fire Assay finish on select over limit samples.

An airborne geophysical survey (magnetometer and electromagnetic) completed in 2004 outlined two prominent linear features that appear to be related to the known mineralization and historical workings.

2025 work will include soil sampling and prospecting along the interpreted trace of the Black Diamond Structure and associated structural splays, targeting antimony and associated precious metal mineralization. Recent interpretation of LiDAR data by Eagle Plains has located topographic anomalies in the area of the high gold and antimony values, which may represent additional trenches and adits, and will be followed up on as part of the current program.

Exploration is being conducted and managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC.

Snowstorm Sb / Au Project

As well as the Black Diamond Property, Eagle Plains holds another project with significant antimony mineralization. The 2084ha Snowstorm Property, located in the historic Slocan Mining Camp is underlain by 6 BC Minfile occurrences, one of which, the White Eagle (BC MINFILE 082KSW126), is covered by an historical Crown Grant. Mineralization at the Snowstorm is associated with quartz-calcite veins hosted in sediments. No historical drilling has been reported on the property.

See Snowstorm Property Information and Map here

The West Ridge (BC MINFILE 082KSW197) vein has been explored with several trenches and a 15m deep shaft. A selected grab sample of the mineralized vein assayed 1540 grams per tonne silver, 41.1 per cent lead, 16.1 per cent antimony and 1.58 per cent copper (ARIS 18136). 4 As well as antimony, the Snowstorm hosts high-grade gold mineralization. The Silver Sparrow occurrence (BC MINFILE 082KSW146) consists of two separate quartz veins some 90 metres apart, which have been explored by trenches and a 6m deep inclined shaft. The best grab sample from the vein assayed 27.5 grams per tonne gold, 1083 grams per tonne silver, 56.2 per cent lead and 0.55 per cent zinc (ARIS 18136). 4 A one day field program by Eagle Plains in 2024 located the historic Pine Tree occurrence, interpreted to represent the strike length extension of the Silver Sparrow Vein ~70m along strike to the east. KBSWR014 a float sample of vein material, returned 76.30 g/t Au, 56.30 g/t Ag, and. 3.30% Pb.5

At the Lakeview occurrence (BC MINFILE 082KSW198), two mineralized quartz veins have been exposed by two trenches. A composite sample of vein material taken from the western end of one of the trenches assayed 144 grams per tonne gold, 158 grams per tonne silver, 6.04 per cent lead and 3.47 per cent zinc (ARIS 18136). 4

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. Some of the above results were taken directly from MINFILE descriptions and assessment reports (ARIS) filed with the BC government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties Management cautions that rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property.

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P. Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the “Qualified Person” under N.I. 43-101.

References

1 Walker, Richard T. (1996): Assessment Report for the GEM Claim Group; ARIS 24326

2 Downie, Charles C. (1997): Assessment Report for the BD 4 Claim; ARIS 25018

3 Ryley, James K. (2013): 2012 Diamond Drilling, Geological and Geochemical Report on the Black Diamond Property; ARIS 33332

4 Spearing, C.G., & Ostler, J. (1988). Report of Geological and Geochemical Exploration Conducted on the Amber Property During 1988; ARIS 18136

5 Meagher, Chris and Bates, Kerry (2025): Assessment Report 2024 field activities at the Snowstorm Property; prepared for Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.; (Filed for Assessment Oct. 17, 2024)

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:”ER”) was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains’ shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. (“OP”) will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains’ core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $39M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

“C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P. Geo”

President and CEO

