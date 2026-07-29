Ferris Optical Inc. Expands Access to Affordable Used Ophthalmic Equipment for Eye Clinics Worldwide

Ferris Optical helps optometrists, ophthalmologists, and clinic owners find used ophthalmic equipment from top brands at more affordable prices.

Ferris Optical Inc., a supplier of used ophthalmic and optometry equipment, helps eye care professionals around the world open, upgrade, and grow their clinics with affordable secondhand equipment from trusted global brands.

As new ophthalmic equipment becomes more expensive, many eye care professionals and clinics are seeking more cost-effective ways to build comprehensive diagnostic and surgical setups without going over budget. Ferris Optical Inc. offers pre-owned equipment to support today’s clinic needs, such as eye exams, retinal imaging, glaucoma screening, cataract planning, refraction, corneal analysis, and eye surgery.

Ferris Optical offers a wide selection of used ophthalmic equipment, such as OCT machines, fundus cameras, slit lamps, non-contact tonometers, autorefractors, optical biometers, corneal topographers, lensmeters, visual field analyzers, surgical microscopes, YAG lasers, SLT lasers, phaco systems, and both A-scan and B-scan ultrasound systems.

The company partners with leading ophthalmic brands like Nidek, Topcon, Tomey, Canon, Nikon, Carl Zeiss, Leica, Oculus, Heidelberg, Optos, Haag-Streit, Lumenis, Alcon, AMO/J&J, Huvitz, CSO, Bausch + Lomb, and other well-known manufacturers trusted by eye care clinics worldwide.

“Ferris Optical was created for doctors and clinic owners who need reliable eye care equipment but don’t want to pay the high price of new systems,” said a Ferris Optical Inc. spokesperson. “Our mission is to help optometrists and ophthalmologists find affordable used ophthalmic equipment, lower startup costs, improve workflow, and build stronger clinics with trusted brands.”

Ferris Optical helps new optometry clinics find essential equipment like autorefractors, slit lamps, non-contact tonometers, lensmeters, fundus imaging systems, OCT devices, visual field analyzers, and corneal topographers. For ophthalmology practices and surgical centers, the company also supports equipment needs for cataract planning, retinal evaluation, glaucoma management, laser procedures, ultrasound imaging, and surgical procedures.

By providing affordable used optometry and ophthalmology equipment, Ferris Optical allows clinics to get more equipment for the same budget, add new diagnostic services quickly, replace old systems, and see a better return on investment.

Eye care professionals interested in buying used ophthalmic equipment can request a quote from Ferris Optical Inc. and see what equipment is available for opening, upgrading, or expanding their clinic.

About Ferris Optical Inc.

Ferris Optical Inc. supplies affordable used ophthalmic, optometry, and ophthalmology equipment for optometrists, ophthalmologists, hospitals, surgical centers, and eye clinics worldwide. The company helps buyers access major ophthalmic brands at lower equipment costs, including OCT systems, fundus cameras, tonometers, slit lamps, biometers, autorefractors, surgical microscopes, lasers, and other eye care equipment.

Media Contact

Ferris Optical Inc.

Website: https://ferrisoptical.com/

Email: sales@ferrisoptical.com

Contact Person Name: Craig Martin

SOURCE: Ferris Optical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire