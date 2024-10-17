Fellowes Brands Selects 3D Cloud for 3D Product Visualization and Configuration

Fellowes GM: “We needed a solution to help us work faster and smarter. With 3D Cloud™, we’re able to streamline the visualization of complex modular products like never before.”

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fellowes, a leading brand in the contract interiors space, proudly announces its partnership with 3D Cloud™, a leader in 3D product visualization and 3D digital asset management, to revolutionize how its products are visualized and experienced. Through this collaboration, Fellowes aims to empower its dealers and independent sales representatives with cutting-edge 3D product configurators and immersive lifestyle imagery to drive more sales in the competitive contract office furniture market.

“With 3D Cloud, we’re able to streamline the visualization of complex modular products like never before.”

“We needed a solution that would allow us to work faster and smarter,” said Todd Holderness, GM, Contract Interiors at Fellowes. “With 3D Cloud, we’re able to streamline the visualization of complex modular products like never before.”

“Configuring and selling modular walls is a significant challenge in our industry, but 3D Cloud makes it easier to manage that complexity,” Holderness continued. “Their platform allows us to present our highly variable wall systems and office solutions in a way that’s both engaging and efficient for our dealers and independent sales reps.”

Fellowes will initially focus on visualizing best sellers from its catalog, starting with key and highly configurable product lines like Modular Walls and Markerboards. The new system, driven by 3D Cloud’s robust product configuration technology, will allow Fellowes to offer real-time, interactive views of its highly customizable walls, visual communication walls, and mobile solutions, giving dealers a vital tool for selling with confidence.

“Fellowes has been deliberate in selecting the right partner, and we’re thrilled to help them leapfrog into the world of 3D product visualization,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. “We’ve built our reputation by solving the toughest problems in office furniture visualization, and Fellowes can now offer their dealers the best tools to succeed. “

As a company with extensive experience in office solutions, 3D Cloud brings unparalleled expertise, helping Fellowes adapt to the rapidly evolving needs of the contract furniture market. The integration of SIF files and the promise of future self-service configurators make the solution scalable and adaptable as Fellowes looks to the future.

By partnering with 3D Cloud, Fellowes is taking bold steps to modernize its product offerings and strengthen its dealer network. The company is excited to provide its stakeholders with a fast, flexible, and scalable system that reduces complexity while elevating the customer experience.

About Fellowes

Fellowes, a fourth-generation family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions, is celebrating more than 100 years under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family. Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to “serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality, and care.” Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes operates from 25 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit Fellowes.com.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the leading 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and 3D product configuration and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Macy’s, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fellowes-brands-selects-3d-cloud-for-3d-product-visualization-and-configuration-302279328.html

SOURCE 3D Cloud