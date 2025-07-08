Fellowes Brands Launches 3D Visual Product Configurators for Dealers, Powered by 3D Cloud

New 3D Cloud Product Configurators offer pricing and SIF file integration for the company’s most popular and complex configurable product lines: Volo, Markerboards, Sena, and Rising.

ITASCA, Ill., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fellowes, a leading brand in the contract interiors and architectural solutions space, has rolled out new 3D modular and product configurators for its Volo™, Markerboards, Sena™, and Rising™ product lines in partnership with 3D Cloud™, the leading platform for 3D product visualization and 3D digital asset management.

Fellowes aims to empower its dealers and independent sales representatives with cutting-edge 3D product configurators and 3D modular configurators to drive more sales in the competitive contract office furniture market.

The new configurators are now available on the Fellowes website . They provide a fast, visual, and fully integrated way for customers, designers, and dealers to configure and order customized solutions across four of Fellowes’ most configurable product families. These tools are designed to shorten sales cycles and support dealers with intuitive, no-training-required technology.

“Launching 3D configurators for our most complex product lines is a mission-critical part of helping our dealers create great experiences for their clients through fast, easy, and accurate 3D visualization tools,” said Todd Holderness, General Manager, Contract Interiors at Fellowes Brands. “3D Cloud has been an outstanding partner in helping us to bring 3D product configuration experiences to our dealer community with speed and accuracy,” Holderness said.

Fellowes worked closely with 3D Cloud to deliver 3D modular and product configurators that meet internal operational needs and provide a seamless experience for dealers and clients. For instance, the Volo configurator allows users to start with common prebuilt layouts and personalize walls, trim, components, and finishes. List pricing updates in real time through API integration, and the system exports accurate, order-ready SIF files.

“We wanted a tool that dealers could use quickly to specify products visually—without needing training, seat licenses, or downloads,” said Holderness. “3D Cloud makes specifying products visual, fast, and easy—and it’s fully integrated with marketing and order SIF files. We want to see our dealers succeed by having access to all of the possible configurations and being able to share iterations and fully customize products with clients quickly to help them come to decisions and close deals faster.”

The new configurators reduce quoting time, eliminate manual errors, and provide a much-needed layer of visual accuracy for complex products. For monitor arms like Sena and Rising, they make exploring thousands of configuration possibilities easy and intuitive. For Volo architectural walls, they bring speed and transparency to a traditionally lengthy specification process.

“The project was a significant endeavor, involving multiple complex phases and approval, and the 3D Cloud team was responsive and thoughtful throughout. This is a true partnership,” Holderness said.

Here’s how it works:

Dealers and designers can now access the Fellowes configurators by visiting fellowes.com/us/en/tools/configurator .

Select a product line (e.g., Volo, Sena, Markerboards)

Choose a prebuilt Typical to jumpstart the process

Customize finishes, walls, doors, arms, mounts, and more

View real-time pricing

Export a fully customized bill of materials for quoting or ordering

“This is exactly what 3D Cloud was built for—bringing simplicity to the sale of customizable, complex products,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. “Fellowes has embraced a dealer-centric, tech-forward approach that shows off the configurability of their products with intuitive visualization tools. We’re proud to be their partner in bringing these solutions to market.”

About Fellowes

Fellowes, a fourth-generation family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions, is celebrating more than 100 years under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family. Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to “serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality, and care.” Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes operates from 25 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit Fellowes.com .

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Raymour & Flanigan, CITY Furniture, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Macy’s, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

