Feinmann, Inc. Honored with Multiple Awards at 2025 PRO New England Gala

Feinmann, Inc., a leading residential design/build firm renowned for its innovative and client-focused approach, proudly announces its recognition at the 2025 PRO New England Awards Gala. The company received top honors in several prestigious categories, underscoring its continued excellence in design and construction.

“It is with great pride that we accept these awards,” notes Peter Feinmann, CEO of Feinmann, Inc. “They showcase both our design talent and our decades of design-build experience emphasizing innovation, quality, and our commitment to excellence. With every Feinmann designer now recognized for their award-winning work, we couldn’t be prouder of our team.”

Feinmann, Inc. was recognized with the following awards:

Gold Award – Royal Revival, Entire House $750,000 – $1.5M

Gold Award – Residential Exterior

Gold Award – Sleek Function, Residential Specialty Exterior

Silver Award – Residential Addition Over $500,000

These accolades reflect Feinmann’s passion for creativity and its dedication to delivering exceptional results through a streamlined, client-centered process.

The awards were presented at the elegant Clarke Showroom in Milford, MA, during the annual gala hosted by the Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) New England. The event celebrated the region’s most accomplished remodeling professionals. Entries were judged by a panel of industry experts using a rigorous point-based system, with updated categories this year to reflect evolving trends and specialties in the remodeling industry.

Feinmann, Inc. continues to set the standard for excellence in residential design/build seamlessly blending visionary design and expert craftsmanship to transform homes and enrich lives.

About Feinmann, Inc.

https://www.feinmann.com/

Feinmann, Inc., a well-known design-build firm with national accolades, oversees every aspect of residential projects, catering to homeowners seeking inspired designs and luxury transformations. Their streamlined process is handled by a cohesive team that oversees project planning, architectural design, interior design, custom carpentry, construction, and ongoing maintenance. Employees collaborate to uphold the company’s legacy through exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs.

About the Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO New England)

https://pro-ne.org/

The Professional Remodeling Organization of New England serves remodelers, full-service contractors, design-build firms, manufacturers and suppliers, distributors, subcontractors, vendors and service providers, and other professionals who support the professional remodeling industry. The organization has an engaged, supportive membership that participates in activities created for members, students, and guests.

John Vining, Rachel Brooks, Peter Feinmann, Luiz Prata, Lauren Stakutis, Maren Reepmeyer, Luke Reisner. Photo credit: Veronica Jay.

