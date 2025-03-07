February Recap: 12 Top Technology Press Releases

A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire, including India’s largest IT IPO, an app to provide elite private security and HUAWEI’s tri-fold smartphone.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the month’s most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here’s a recap of some of the past month’s most read- and engaged-with stories.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire.

Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Trending Topics

Among the technology news that was distributed in February, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.

Looking Ahead: MWC 2025 (Barcelona, March 3-6) is one to watch in March with a host of innovations and launches announced by participants. Another event to look forward to is SXSW (Austin, March 7-15) with its various tech-related tracks. SXSW includes an Expo and XR Experience which have a greater focus on cutting-edge technology and augmented/virtual reality.

Follow the latest from MWC and SXSW.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they’re signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger’s next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger’s next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry’s leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/february-recap-12-top-technology-press-releases-302395203.html

SOURCE PR Newswire