February Recap: 12 Top Technology Press Releases
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire, including India’s largest IT IPO, an app to provide elite private security and HUAWEI’s tri-fold smartphone.
NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the month’s most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here’s a recap of some of the past month’s most read- and engaged-with stories.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Hexaware Makes History with India’s Largest IT Services IPO
“Hexaware’s IPO is the largest technology services IPO globally over the last decade and marks an important milestone in the company’s journey,” said Patrick McCarter, Co-Head of Global Technology at Carlyle. “This moment reflects the strength of its talented management team, customer centricity, superior growth profile and differentiated digital capabilities.”
- Honeywell Announces Intent to Separate Automation and Aerospace, Enabling the Creation of Three Industry-Leading Companies
“The formation of three independent, industry-leading companies builds on the powerful foundation we have created, positioning each to pursue tailored growth strategies, and unlock significant value for shareholders and customers,” said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.
- Elegoo to Open Pre-Orders for Centauri Carbon on February 17, Bringing Reliable CoreXY 3D Printing
The Centauri Carbon is built with a durable, automotive-grade integrated die-cast frame, reinforced by four aluminum alloy pillars and stainless-steel side panels, ensuring exceptional stability and print quality. Its hardened nozzles are designed for printing carbon fiber and other abrasive materials, catering to the growing demand for strong, lightweight prints.
- MongoDB Announces Acquisition of Voyage AI to Enable Organizations to Build Trustworthy AI Applications
Voyage AI’s advanced embedding and reranking models enable applications to extract meaning from highly specialized and domain-specific text and unstructured data—ranging from legal and financial documents to images, code, and enterprise knowledge bases.
- Rhino and Jetty Merge to Create the Largest Security Deposit Insurance Company in the Market
The merger unites two established companies that serve more than 6 million rental units. The combined company has helped renters retain over $4 billion in move-in costs, providing a solution to the growing challenge of upfront housing expenses facing American renters.
- CoreWeave First Cloud Provider to Announce General Availability of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Instances
Leveraging NVIDIA Quantum-2’s SHARP In-Network Computing technology, collective communication can be further optimized, resulting in ultra-low latency and accelerated training speeds. CoreWeave’s purpose-built, no-compromises approach to AI workloads, integrated with NVIDIA’s world-class architecture, enables companies to harness the full power of the superchip efficiently, in a highly performant and reliable environment.
- New Mobile App, Protector, Launches to Provide Elite Private Security
Protector’s mission is to modernize private security solutions, combining mobile tech and world-class professionals to empower proactive and transparent protection. Backed by industry leaders and investors, Protector is redefining private security with user-focused platforms that prioritize speed, reliability, and response.
- Eudia Secures up to $105M in Series A Funding, Led by General Catalyst, to Transform Legal Work Through AI-Powered Augmented Intelligence
As an Augmented Intelligence platform tailored to the unique needs of in-house legal departments, Eudia is reimagining how legal teams operate—providing agentic capabilities that augment human expertise, optimize risk, and unlock significant business value.
- Triller Puts Creators First as it Unleashes the Future of Tech, Music & Culture with the Latest Version of its App
Triller’s dynamic ecosystem of cutting-edge tools allows creators to produce, distribute, and track content effortlessly while maintaining full ownership and control. Whether crafting viral videos or building lasting connections with superfans, Triller unlocks unprecedented opportunities for creators.
- Palo Alto Networks Introduces Cortex Cloud, the Future of Real-Time Cloud Security
Cortex Cloud delivers on Palo Alto Networks platformization strategy by rearchitecting its cloud security solution on the AI-driven Cortex SecOps platform to deliver a powerful unified user experience with persona-driven dashboards and workflows. Cortex Cloud helps customers achieve superior protection at a significantly lower total cost of ownership.
- Saronic Raises $600M Series C to Take on Autonomous Shipbuilding
With this funding, Saronic plans to build Port Alpha, a next-generation shipyard capable of delivering new classes of unmanned ships at the speed and scale needed to protect and defend the maritime domain.
- HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN Launches Worldwide, Pioneers a New Chapter in Foldable Technology
From the Advanced Precision Hinge System to the expansive tri-fold screen, the HUAWEI Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN leverages a suite of extraordinary technologies to deliver a truly disruptive product. It features the first-ever Advanced Precision Hinge System, within which inward and outward folding hinges operate around a dual-track link.
Trending Topics
Among the technology news that was distributed in February, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.
- Recruitment and Training being ‘AI-nfluenced’: The increasing use of AI across industries and departments continued to fuel major announcements throughout February, but its use in recruiting and training practices stood out last month. HR departments are increasingly relying on AI to hire, onboard, train and upskill employees, including Randstad partnering with Workday to ‘transform hiring with AI’, Skillfully launching an AI suite for skills-based hiring and Tandym launching a suite of AI talent solutions. This transition is happening across industries, from technology to energy, health and real estate. The trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down, as Perfect’s $2.3M seed funding demonstrates.
- MWC 2025: Mobile World Congress 2025 announcements began in full force at the end of February, with companies announcing their participation and providing glimpses of what to expect at their booths in Barcelona. Communications network firm Fiberhome announced its top 10 innovations shaping digital transformation, WIT Software launched its AI platform for mobile telecom operators, and Mediatek prepared to showcase its 6G innovations. Plus, Huawei launched the Personalized Experience Agent for 5G-A core networks, Meizu debuted its full AI ecosystem and IIIF150 launched its new flagship Raptor 5G.
- Space Technology: Space-related news was also prominent in February. NASA announced that Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission was on route to the moon and shared details of the impending return of Crew-9 astronauts and the launch of the Progress 91 spacecraft. Media were also invited to visit NASA’s simulated Mars habitat. In other space tech news, Varda Space Industries announced the landing of its second reentry capsule, the first successful commercial space re-entry in Australia and Auburn announced its $11.4Mn DoD contract to ensure reliable military technology in harsh space conditions.
Looking Ahead: MWC 2025 (Barcelona, March 3-6) is one to watch in March with a host of innovations and launches announced by participants. Another event to look forward to is SXSW (Austin, March 7-15) with its various tech-related tracks. SXSW includes an Expo and XR Experience which have a greater focus on cutting-edge technology and augmented/virtual reality.
Follow the latest from MWC and SXSW.
