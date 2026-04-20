FCAH Aerospace Rebrands as First Class Air, Unifying Specialized Aviation Aftermarket Companies Under The First Class Air Platform

Unifies five specialized companies to deliver specialized solutions across the aircraft lifecycle

FCAH Aerospace today announced it has rebranded as First Class Air and formally launched an integrated aviation aftermarket platform, unifying its five specialized operating companies – Cargo Repair, First Class Air Support, Cobalt Aero Services, Innodyne Systems, and Survival Products – to deliver comprehensive, specialized solutions across the global aircraft lifecycle.

The new First Class Air brand reflects the company’s evolution into an integrated platform serving aviation customers worldwide. Additionally, AVI will now operate as Survival Products, consolidating its aviation inflatables and survival equipment capabilities under a single, focused identity.

This approach is grounded in what the company calls The First Class Way.

“Every First Class Air company shares a commitment to responsiveness, technical expertise, and exceptional customer support,” said Isac Roths, CEO of First Class Air. “Together, we deliver quality parts and service for our customers. The First Class Way reflects how we provide the high-quality support our customers rely on to operate and succeed – it’s what connects everything we do across the organization.”

Through this integrated model, First Class Air brings together deep technical expertise across distribution, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), DER engineering, PMA manufacturing, aircraft teardown, exchange programs, and supply chain support – providing customers with a single, streamlined partner across the aviation aftermarket. From sourcing hard-to-find components to performing complex repairs, manufacturing PMA parts, and managing end-of-life aircraft assets, First Class Air simplifies coordination to improve speed, efficiency, and overall fleet performance.

This integrated platform is delivered through five core service areas:

Distribution – More than 5 million parts in inventory, including hard-to-find components, for freighter, commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft

MRO & DER Repair – Proprietary FAA- and EASA-approved DER repairs, and MRO experts across cargo systems, nacelles and flight surfaces, structures, and survival equipment

Manufacturing – FAA-approved PMA component production and cost-effective alternatives to OEM replacement parts to reduce maintenance costs and lead times

Teardowns – AFRA-certified on-site and in-house aircraft and component teardown programs from nose to tail to maximize asset value and expand available inventory

Exchange Programs – Flexible exchange and loan programs designed to reduce downtime and improve fleet availability

Together, these capabilities help customers reduce aircraft downtime and operational complexity, lower maintenance costs across the aircraft lifecycle, accelerate turnaround times for critical services, and increase fleet availability and overall operational efficiency.

First Class Air brings together five specialized companies, each focused on a core aviation capability and delivering deep technical expertise as part of an integrated platform:

Survival Products – An FAA and EASA-certified shop, providing manufacturing, repair, and recertification services for evacuation slides, life rafts, life vests, and survival equipment, including PMA components and DER Repairs.

Cargo Repair – An FAA and EASA-certified shop, providing repair and recertification services for cargo loading systems, both electrical and mechanical, with PMA and aftermarket parts and engineering capabilities.

First Class Air Support – A leading global distributor of aftermarket aircraft parts and cargo system components, offering access to more than 2 million parts, along with teardown, consignment, and supply chain solutions.

Cobalt Aero Services – An FAA, EASA, and CAAC certified shop, providing repair services for nacelle systems, thrust reversers, and structural components, with DER support.

Innodyne Systems – An FAA and EASA-certified shop, providing repair for structural and electrical components for regional and corporate aircraft with DER and engineering support.

First Class Air supports customers worldwide through strategically located facilities across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. This global footprint enables responsive service and delivers specialized capabilities close to operators and maintenance organizations. By combining scale with technical expertise, First Class Air is focused on building long-term partnerships and delivering integrated solutions across the aviation aftermarket – all executed The First Class Way.

First Class Air will exhibit at MRO Americas, April 21-23, in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can visit Booth #1763 to connect with the team and learn more about the integrated First Class Air companies and capabilities.

To learn more, visit FirstClassAir.com.

About First Class Air

First Class Air is an integrated family of aviation aftermarket companies delivering distribution, MRO, and DER repair, PMA manufacturing, aircraft teardown, exchange programs, and supply chain solutions to operators worldwide. Its specialized First Class Air companies include Cargo Repair, First Class Air Support, Cobalt Aero Services, Innodyne Systems, and Survival Products – supporting freighter, commercial, regional, military, and business aviation customers across the global aircraft lifecycle. First Class Air is committed to delivering responsive, high-quality service and long-term solutions to its customers – The First Class Way. For more information, visit FirstClassAir.com.

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Tamara Davis

Sr. Vice President of Public Relations

(270) 202-8516

tdavis@priceweber.com

SOURCE: First Class Air

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire