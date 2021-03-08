Fast Park Facilities around U.S. Offer Completely Touchless Experience

Airport parking provider evolves experience in important first and last leg of airline travel through use of mobile technology and contactless payment

CINCINNATI, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The pandemic has forever changed the hard-hit travel industry, and leading airport parking provider Fast Park responded by completely re-examining operations to adopt a new customer-centric focus that modifies the hands-on, personal experiences upon which the brand was built. The company’s 16 facilities, which serve some of the nation’s busiest airports, have just completed the installation of contactless payment at all of their Express Lane Exits.

Contactless payment technology was an initiative that was already being considered when COVID-19 surfaced in the U.S. in early 2020. But, like most companies, technology-based investments at Fast Park were accelerated to accommodate the new, remote and socially distant way of life.

“The Fast Park brand was built on offering the most efficient and hassle-free airport parking experience for travelers and, today, that means prioritizing health and safety above all else,” said Robert Chavez, Chief Operating Officer at Fast Park. “For years, we’ve offered mobile capabilities that replaced the need for a paper ticket. Our roll out of this new payment technology was the last step in providing our guests a truly contactless entry and exit experience.”

Reduced demand for airline travel enabled the company to install, beta test and methodically roll the new payments systems in each of its 16 markets without disrupting operations. The final equipment installation was completed in early March following the lifting of travel restrictions at its final facility.

Fast Park’s touch-free solutions enable guests to utilize a mobile Rewards Card at check-in and check-out and pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or a contactless credit card via an Express Lane Exit. Guests who have not transitioned to contactless payment can still complete their transactions by inserting an EMV (chip-enabled) credit card or swiping to pay.

Chavez noted that airlines, airports and other businesses serving travelers have never undertaken a more important job than that required of them this past year. “The practices, policies and operational procedures implemented by the travel industry have enabled a critical sector of the economy to continue operating – even if at a reduced capacity. Fast Park has fine-tuned every aspect of the airport parking experience to ensure health and safety are prioritized.

“Although hidden behind masks, our teams of drivers and guest ambassadors continue to greet each guest with a smile,” Chavez adds. “But our teams also understand that investing in contactless technology and maintaining safe operations are vital components of today’s five-star service.”

About Fast Park

Fast Park is a leading offsite airport parking company headquartered in Cincinnati. With 16 facilities throughout the country, its brands include Fast Park & Relax, FastPark2, Airport Fast Park and Park Place. Fast Park offers the highest-quality customer service at its facilities 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Its convenient shuttle service transports travelers directly from their parking spot to their terminal. Facilities are located in the following cities: Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore-BWI, Cincinnati-CVG, Cleveland, Houston-IAH, Houston-HOU, Indianapolis, Memphis, Milwaukee, Orlando, Raleigh and Tucson. For more information, visit TheFastPark.com.

Contacts

Laura Phillips



[email protected]

513-325-9985