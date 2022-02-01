FashWire Announces 2022 Finalists Selected to Take Part in its Coveted FastPitch Competition

12 marketplace brands will take the virtual stage to compete for $10,000 and priceless advice

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cashprize—FashWire is pleased to announce the top 12 brands moving forward to present at the 2022 FashPitch virtual competition on December 6. FashWire’s marketplace brands were invited to pitch in front of some of the most influential leaders in the fashion, tech, financial and media industries, while competing for the chance to claim a grand prize of $10,000 to assist in supporting their businesses.

“The annual FastPitch competition is a manifestation of how FashWire empowers its brands to continuously strive for future goals. The FastPitch finalists have the opportunity to not only expand their business but also to network, practice presentation skills, and prioritize professional development. The work that goes into this competition is significant, but so is the reward,” said FashWire founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “We are excited to support our fashion brands and bring together the skills, connections and platforms of experts who have a deep understanding of the industry and what these businesses need to accomplish to reach the next level.”

Moderated by Deborah Weinswig, Coresight Research CEO and founder, the 12 finalists will present and pitch their brand stories to the 8 judges, a highly recognized panel of executives and influencers:

Amanda Boyle, WWD Beauty Director Amanza Smith, Design and Interior Expert and Netflix’s Selling Sunset Star Casandra Diggs, CFDA President Emine ErSelcuk, IPSY & BoxyCharm, Senior Vice President, Merchandising Gary Laney, Success Masters Founder and Best-Selling Author Hooman Hamzeh, DevelopingNow CEO and FashWire Development Partner. Kimberly Carney, FashWire Chief Executive Officer Scott Ivers, Kirke Investments, CFO, Emine ErSelcuk, and FashWire Advisor

“I am honored to serve as a judge of this year’s FashPitch competition which has a roster of formidable fashion talent,” stated Hooman Hamzeh, DevelopingNow CEO and FashWire Development Partner + Advisory Board Member. “FashWire’s historic support of emerging designers is a testament to its mission to keep consumers engaged by giving them a first-hand opportunity to learn about the struggles designers face and support growing businesses. The funds the winner receives will be a game-changer in a truly competitive environment.”

FashWire received applicants worldwide, including brands from Australia, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States. The FashWire team wishes special congratulations to the 12 finalists that will be pitching their brand stories at the virtual event on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00PM EST. The twelve finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

During the FastPitch competition, finalists will have the chance to share their stories, the inspiration behind their brands, how these unprecedented times have impacted their businesses, and how they would use the prize money. Viewers will be given the opportunity to vote on the outcome along with the panel of esteemed judges who will be making the final decision. The FashPitch grand prize winner will receive $10,000. An audience choice prize of $2,500 will be awarded to the brand that receives the most audience votes.

“I am really excited to be an industry judge for the FashPitch competition. Through this initiative, FashWire is true to its unique value proposition of connecting brands with people and technology to be more successful,” stated Amanza Smith, Design and Interior Expert, Netflix’s Selling Sunset Star and FashWire Advisory Board Member. “In a forever changing landscape, this pitch competition can help these businesses in so many ways – not just with the winning funds, but by giving them exposure, connecting them with key services, other entrepreneurs, and other sources of funding to help them work toward sustainable growth and profitability.”

FashWire’s B2B2C fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 400+ emerging and established designers across 45+ countries, in the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space. “It is vital to the core of our business to foster and support the next generation of designers and give them the opportunity to receive both the financial and mentoring support that they need. FashWire’s pitch competition allows us to do both and puts designers on a global stage, rewarding them for their innovative and creative skills,” added Carney.

To register in advance for this live event on December 6th at 4:00 PM EST, please click on the link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0saX31K2Tl2Iqe4K2QvpaA

To learn more about FashWire, download the mobile app by visiting the App Store or Google Play.

About FashWire:

FashWire’s high-growth two-sided discovery and shopping marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands vital data into consumer shopping behavior patterns. Giving fashion designers real-time valuable insights through a seamless user experience makes FashWire the digital front runner in consumer global business intelligence. For consumers, FashWire creates a compelling interactive experience by combining immersive swipe voting and social integration to influence the designer instantly. Through its market-leading app and web experience, FashWire customers can shop a curated edit of 25,000+ products, sourced from over 400 contemporary designers and brands from 40+ countries. The company is owned by Wire Holdings, Inc., and backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, and tech spaces. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and TikTok.

