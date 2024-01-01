Faraday Future to Deliver FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Entrepreneur and Community Leader Luke Hans in January 2025

Luke Hans, the Company’s latest Developer Co-Creation Officer, will receive his FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance during a delivery ceremony next month in Los Angeles with Company executives.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Luke Hans, a prominent entrepreneur and leader in the Los Angeles Chinese community, will take delivery of his new FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance EV in January 2025 during a delivery ceremony with FF executives. This will mark the first delivery of an FF 91 2.0 in 2025.





Luke Hans is a highly respected serial entrepreneur with successful ventures spanning real estate, car rental, oil, pharmaceutical, and film production, with operations in China, Canada, and the U.S. Signed as an FF Developer Co-Creation Officer, Hans will play a key role in supporting the Company’s business development, product sales, and collaborative innovation efforts.

As a leader in the Los Angeles Chinese community, Hans is well known for his extensive network and ability to bridge international markets. His partnership with FF is expected to amplify the Company’s outreach and drive deeper engagement with influential communities.

