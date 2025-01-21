Fantasy Sports Market to Grow by USD 10.13 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by New App Launches, Report with AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is driving market transformation – The global fantasy sports market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.13 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Launch of various apps for fantasy sports is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of fantasy sports for brand promotion. However, uncertain future of fantasy sports and ill effects of gaming on health poses a challenge. Key market players include Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Paramount Global, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League Ltd., RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, and Yahoo.

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 – 2023 Segment Covered Product (Fantasy soccer, Fantasy baseball, Fantasy basketball, Fantasy football, and Others), Platform (Mobile application and Website), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Paramount Global, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League Ltd., RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, and Yahoo

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Fantasy Sports Market is experiencing significant growth, with popular sports leagues and tournaments like the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more driving fan engagement. Fantasy sports platforms are thriving in the online gaming sector, leveraging high-speed internet and user-friendly interfaces for gameplay. Daily fantasy contests, virtual trading, and social interaction are key features. ESports, football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and other sports are represented. The mobile application sector is booming, with VR and AR technologies enhancing user experience. Secure payment methods and blockchain-based apps are prioritized for online gambling and sports betting. NFT-based games like Reignmakers and Fantasy Football are trending. Sports Tech companies employ software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals to cater to increasing sports viewership and sponsorships. The market includes freemium websites, in-app purchases, advertising, and premium subscriptions. Badminton, rugby, volleyball, and other sports are also included. Internet penetration and sports tech innovations continue to fuel market growth. Sensor Tower reports show in mobile downloads and revenue.

Many leading brands have adopted fantasy sports as a marketing strategy to engage high-income consumers aged 25 to 50 years. Unilever’s Dove Men+Care launched a fantasy football hub, offering exclusive ESPN analyst advice to consumers. Toyota sponsors Yahoo fantasy football league recaps, while Hilton introduced a free-racing contest for its hotel honors club members. These companies leverage fantasy sports to boost brand visibility and customer engagement.

Market Challenges

The Fantasy Sports Market is a thriving industry that connects fans with their favorite sports leagues and tournaments, such as the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more. Fantasy sports platforms offer online gaming experiences, including daily fantasy contests, virtual trading, and high-speed internet access. Fans engage with each other through social interaction, user interfaces, and mobile applications. Popular sports include football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and more. The market includes eSports, gameplay, and user experiences enhanced by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Secure payment methods, blockchain-based apps, and fantasy chatbots ensure a seamless experience. However, illegal sports betting and online gambling pose challenges. Reignmakers and NFT-based games are emerging trends. The online gaming business includes freemium models, website and mobile application sector, in-app purchases, and advertising. Sports tech relies on software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals. Internet penetration and sports viewership drive growth, while sponsorships and online sports gambling offer revenue streams. Mobile devices and the internet are essential tools for accessing fantasy sports. Pay-per-download and subscription services, along with in-app advertisements, provide monetization opportunities. Sensor Tower data indicates continued market growth.

The global fantasy sports market experiences continuous growth and transformation. For instance, FanDuel and DraftKings have emerged as major players, generating substantial revenues. However, concerns regarding gaming addiction have arisen. Prolonged gaming hours can lead to health issues such as carpal tunnel syndrome, headaches, migraines, sleep disturbances, and chronic back pain. Additionally, unhealthy eating patterns resulting from extensive gaming contribute to increased childhood obesity. The causes of childhood obesity are multifaceted, including genetic factors, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets. It is crucial for individuals to maintain a healthy balance between their gaming activities and overall well-being.

Segment Overview

This fantasy sports market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product

1.1 Fantasy soccer

1.2 Fantasy baseball

1.3 Fantasy basketball

1.4 Fantasy football

1.5 Others

Platform

2.1 Mobile application

application 2.2 Website

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fantasy soccer- Fantasy soccer is a popular game where participants build teams of real-life soccer players and earn points based on their actual on-field statistics. Eleven players are selected for each team, distributed among four positions. The global appeal of soccer fuels the growth of the fantasy soccer market. Notable leagues include Draft Fantasy Football, McDonald FIFA World Cup Fantasy, Fantasy Premier League, and UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football. Players can transfer team members before the season begins, with a season cap. Some websites enable unlimited transfers but deduct points. Player transfer fees correspond to their field performance. High-performing players command higher fees. The increasing viewership on various media platforms, such as the internet and mobile, is anticipated to boost the fantasy sports market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Fantasy Sports Market is a thriving online gaming business that allows fans to engage with their favorite sports leagues and teams in a unique way. With the increasing popularity of high-speed internet and smartphones, the market for fantasy sports platforms has seen exponential growth. Premier League, NFL, IPL, and various other sports leagues and tournaments around the world have large fan bases that participate in fantasy sports. These platforms offer secure payment methods and use the latest technologies like blockchain-based apps and fantasy chatbots to enhance user experience. However, the industry also faces challenges such as illegal sports betting and the need for compliance with regulations. Sports Tech companies employ software engineers and data scientists to develop innovative solutions and provide accurate and real-time data to users. Baseball, Cricket, Football (rugby), Volleyball, and other sports have their dedicated fan bases in this market. The growth of the fantasy sports market is directly linked to the increasing internet penetration and the popularity of various sports.

Market Research Overview

Fantasy sports markets continue to thrive, with sports leagues and tournaments in the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more fueling fan engagement. Fantasy sports platforms offer high-speed internet accessibility, enabling online gaming experiences for football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and more. The mobile application sector is a key driver, with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) enhancing gameplay. Daily fantasy contests, virtual trading, and NFT-based games like Reignmakers and Fantasy Football add to the excitement. Online gambling and sports betting are growing segments, while secure payment methods and blockchain-based apps ensure safety. Fantasy chatbots offer social interaction, and the illegal sports betting market remains a concern. The online gaming business is expanding, with freemium models, in-app purchases, advertising, and premium subscriptions generating revenue. Sports tech companies employ software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals to innovate and improve user experiences. Badminton, football (rugby), volleyball, and other sports also have their dedicated fan bases. Internet penetration and sports viewership continue to rise, leading to increased sponsorships and online sports gambling opportunities. Mobile devices and the internet are essential tools for accessing these services, with pay-per-download and subscription services catering to various consumer preferences. Sensor Tower data reveals the market’s growth trajectory, making it an exciting space for investors and entrepreneurs.

