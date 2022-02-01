Fanboys Marketplace Announces Thrilling Initiative: Luxurious Vacations for Small Businesses Joining as Vendors

Fort Worth, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2023) – Fanboys Marketplace, the leading destination for all things geek, gaming, and pop culture, is thrilled to unveil an unprecedented initiative to support and empower small businesses. In an industry-first move, Fanboys Marketplace will be offering vacations to small businesses that choose to vend with them.

Recognizing the immense value that small businesses bring to the fan community, Fanboys Marketplace aims to provide a platform where these businesses can thrive while enjoying well-deserved relaxation. The initiative aims to give back to the vendors who contribute to the vibrant and diverse marketplace that Fanboys has built.

Through this program, qualifying small businesses will have the opportunity to receive luxury accommodations to one of several exciting destinations. From the dazzling lights of Las Vegas to the sun-kissed beaches of Cancun, the serene beauty of Hawaii, or the picturesque landscapes of Lake Tahoe and beyond, vendors can choose from a selection of incredible vacation packages.

“We are thrilled to introduce this initiative to show our appreciation for the small businesses that make Fanboys Marketplace a dynamic and thriving community,” said Shelby Sikes, spokesperson for Fanboys Marketplace. “We understand the challenges that small businesses face, and we believe that by offering them an unforgettable vacation experience, we can not only acknowledge their hard work but also inspire their continued success.”

In addition to the vacation incentives, vendors will also benefit from the wide-reaching marketing support provided by Fanboys Marketplace. With a dedicated customer base and a user-friendly platform, vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their unique products to a passionate audience of fans and collectors.

Fanboys Marketplace invites small businesses in the geek, gaming, and pop culture space to join their growing community and seize the opportunity along with the vendor program. By becoming a vendor, businesses will not only gain access to a vibrant marketplace, but also enhance their visibility and connect with a passionate fan base.

To learn more about this exciting initiative and to become a vendor, visit https://fanboysmarketplace.com/become-a-vendor/.

About Fanboys Marketplace: Fanboys Marketplace is the premier destination for fans, collectors, and enthusiasts of all things geek, gaming, and pop culture. With a wide range of products, collectibles, and exclusive fan experiences, Fanboys Marketplace offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that caters to the diverse interests of the fan community.

For media inquiries, please contact: Mike Rogers 817-521-6153, [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168317