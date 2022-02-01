Fanboys Cares’ ‘Find Them Now’ Initiative Endorses Athena Alert Bill, Revolutionizing the Search for Missing Children Through Crowdfunding

Fort Worth, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2023) – Fanboys Cares, the philanthropic arm of the global fandom platform Fanboys, has formally announced its endorsement of the Athena Alert Bill through its innovative “Find Them Now” initiative. This unique platform leverages the power of crowdfunding to increase reward money for information on missing children, thereby amplifying public engagement and speeding up the process of locating them.

The Athena Alert Bill, a critical piece of legislation named in honor of Athena Strand, is designed to improve and expedite national response to cases of missing persons. By throwing their support behind this bill, Fanboys Cares underscores its commitment to protect the most vulnerable members of society and advance the cause of child safety.

Athena Strand

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8851/167680_athena-strand.jpg

“Find Them Now” is an initiative that channels the collective power of the Fanboys community towards the urgent issue of missing children. By employing a crowdfunding model to raise reward money, “Find Them Now” encourages wider participation and expedites through social media the process of finding and safely returning missing children.

“Endorsing the Athena Alert Bill is a natural extension of our commitment to making a tangible impact on communities around the world. It aligns with our ‘Find Them Now’ initiative’s mission of harnessing the power of collective action to address the critical issue of missing children,” said Joe Winters, spokesperson for Fanboys Cares.

Athena Strand’s unfortunate disappearance brought to light the pressing need for a more proactive and efficient system to address missing person cases. The Athena Alert Bill seeks to bridge this gap by mandating rapid action and broad alert systems, using technology and social media to quickly disseminate information.

Fanboys Cares invites its global network of fans and members to support the Athena Alert Bill by spreading the word, advocating for its adoption, and participating in “Find Them Now” crowdfunding efforts. By endorsing the Athena Alert Bill, Fanboys Cares aims to foster change in the way society responds to and handles cases of missing persons.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #FindThemNow.

About Fanboys Cares:

Fanboys Cares is the charitable division of Fanboys, an international platform that brings together enthusiasts of all genres. Fanboys Cares supports various social causes, leveraging its global network to inspire change and nurture a community where safety and respect are paramount.

Press Contact:

Joe Winters Spokesperson, Fanboys Cares Email: [email protected] Phone: (817) 521-6153

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167680