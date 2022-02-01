Family Dinner Host Andrew Zimmern Debuts New Frozen Food Line, By Andrew Zimmern

A chef known for exploring culture through food, Zimmern leverages his diverse life in food to bring crave-worthy, home-cooked flavors to the freezer aisle.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality and chef, is excited to announce his new frozen entrée line, ‘By Andrew Zimmern.’ Food has always been an integral part of Zimmern’s life, whether working as a chef in prestigious restaurants, cooking and entertaining on television and at innumerable events around the world, or feeding family and friends at home. It is the latter experience that Zimmern wanted to recreate for consumers – wholesome comfort foods that place a premium on quality and convenience. Zimmern drew from his own varied experiences and personal recipes to create the four ‘By Andrew Zimmern’ frozen meal varieties which include Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Swedish Meatballs, Turkey Dinner, and Meatloaf, all available now exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide.









Connecting people through a shared love of food and cultures has been both a passion and life theme for Zimmern in his roles as a chef, on TV in series such as Family Dinner, and as a food writer. The ‘By Andrew Zimmern’ frozen food entrées at Walmart enable him to reach even more people with a line that both makes an impact on the industry, helping to reshape the frozen food category, and is simultaneously very personal to him.

“These frozen meals are a result of years of exploration, passion, and dedication to the art of cooking,” says Andrew Zimmern. “Whether you’re enjoying the comforting notes of Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese or savoring the rich flavors of Swedish Meatballs, each dish tells a story of authentic flavors and family. With ‘By Andrew Zimmern’ frozen entrées, it is possible to enjoy chef-quality comfort food meals with all the quality and none of the stress.”

‘By Andrew Zimmern’ frozen entrées include:

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese – Tender pulled pork, slow-cooked to perfection, is combined with macaroni and a blend of premium cheeses for the ultimate comfort food indulgence.

– Tender pulled pork, slow-cooked to perfection, is combined with macaroni and a blend of premium cheeses for the ultimate comfort food indulgence. Meatloaf – Based upon his grandmother’s treasured recipe, this savory meal is a classic that incorporates aromatic herbs, a blend of choice meats, and creamy mashed potatoes.

– Based upon his grandmother’s treasured recipe, this savory meal is a classic that incorporates aromatic herbs, a blend of choice meats, and creamy mashed potatoes. Turkey Dinner – A direct link from Andrew’s favorite frozen dinner childhood memories, this version features slices of tender and juicy roasted turkey breast accompanied by traditional sides – fluffy mashed potatoes and crisp green beans.

– A direct link from Andrew’s favorite frozen dinner childhood memories, this version features slices of tender and juicy roasted turkey breast accompanied by traditional sides – fluffy mashed potatoes and crisp green beans. Swedish Meatballs – A perennial family favorite in his own home, the meatballs in this entrée are delicately seasoned and smothered in a velvety, savory gravy atop a bed of perfectly-cooked noodles.

For more information about ‘By Andrew Zimmern,’ please visit https://andrewzimmern.com/frozen-meals/.

About By Andrew Zimmern

Acknowledged as one of the country’s most knowledgeable food personalities, Andrew Zimmern is an Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer, social justice advocate and Global Ambassador to the United Nations World Food Programme. As the creator, executive producer and host of the Bizarre Foods franchise, Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food, MSNBC’s What’s Eating America, Magnolia Network’s Family Dinner, and the Emmy-winning The Zimmern List, he has devoted his life to exploring and promoting cultural acceptance, tolerance and understanding through food. Zimmern may also be found judging the epic culinary battle Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix and teaching live fire cooking on Outdoor Channel’s Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen.

About Golden West Food Group

Based in Vernon, California, Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is dedicated to producing high-quality food products, ranging from raw to fully cooked and from fresh to frozen. With a steadfast commitment to culinary innovation, GWFG partners with renowned brands and celebrities such as Jack Daniel’s BBQ, Netflix, Tillamook, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, TGI Fridays, and more. Their distinctive offerings can be found on retailer shelves throughout the country, ensuring people can experience excellence from the comfort of their own homes. For more information, please visit www.gwfg.com.

