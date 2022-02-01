Falcon’s Beyond Announces International Expansion with New Philippines Office

Falcon’s Creative Philippines, Inc. expected to open in early 2023 to support Falcon’s Creative Group

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falcon’s Beyond (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a leading fully integrated global entertainment development company specializing in intellectual property (IP) creation and expansion, announced plans to expand the company’s footprint, internationally, with a new office scheduled to open in Metro Manila in early 2023.

Falcon’s Creative Philippines, Inc. is expected to employ approximately 20 new associates within the next quarter to support and expand Falcon’s Creative Group, a division of Falcon’s Beyond that provides master planning, creative design, media and audio production, attraction systems and experiential technology to customers around the world. The new office’s team of local talent will include illustrators, architectural designers, modelers, and artists, as well as media and interactive gaming designers who will serve as an extension of the company’s Orlando-based family of nearly 100 associates. This new international team will work on world-class projects in the themed entertainment space.

“As someone of Filipino decent, it has been a lifelong dream of mine, as well as my father, to open a Falcon’s office in the Philippines and support its vast array of local talent,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond. “We are excited to expand our company’s footprint globally and build a team of passionate storytellers and creatives to support our portfolio of high-profile international entertainment projects.”

For more information about talent opportunities with Falcon’s Creative Philippines, Inc., visit www.falconscreativegroup.com/Philippines or contact the company at [email protected] or via phone at +63 917 102 4754.

The Falcon’s Creative Philippines, Inc. announcement follows other recent transformative news from Falcon’s Beyond. On July 12, Falcon’s Beyond announced plans to become a publicly listed company on Nasdaq through a definitive merger agreement with FAST Acquisition Corp. II (“FAST II”) (NYSE: FZT), a special purpose acquisition company founded by Doug Jacob and headed by Sandy Beall. Upon the closing of the transaction, the new combined company will be named “Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc.” and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FBYD.” More information about the transaction can be found in the Investor Relations section of Falcon’s website.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon’s Beyond is a fully integrated, top-tier experiential entertainment development enterprise focusing on a 360° IP Expander model. The company brings its own proprietary and partner IPs to global markets through owned and operated theme parks, resorts, attractions, patented technologies, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, licensing, and beyond. The company has won numerous design awards and provided design services in 27 countries around the world, turning imagined worlds into reality.

