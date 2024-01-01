fal Announces Acquisition of YC-Backed AI Startup Remade

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—fal, the generative media platform for developers, today announced its acquisition of Remade, a Y Combinator–backed startup building an AI-native tool for creative and design teams. This marks fal’s first acquisition since launching in 2021.









Founded by engineers Burkay Gur and Gorkem Yurtseven, fal provides AI developer teams with API access to over 600+ image, video and audio models through serverless GPU infrastructure. fal is one of 33 U.S. artificial intelligence companies to raise over US$100M in 2025. Enterprise customers include Adobe, Canva, Perplexity and Shopify.

“While building Remade, it was clear how valuable fal was to the generative media ecosystem,” said Christos Antonopoulos, Remade’s co-founder and CEO. “When we started talking with Burkay, it was incredible to listen to his vision for the future of generative media and how we could partner together to accelerate it.”

Remade was founded in 2024 by four Cambridge University computer science graduates: Blendi Bylygbashi, Christos Antonopoulos, Alex Matthews, and Rehan Sheikh. The company built an AI-native workspace for design and marketing teams, providing a unified interface for the latest image and video generation models.

In a short time, Remade’s models powered millions of generations. Their open-sourced Wan 2.1 Video LoRAs have been downloaded more than 250,000 times, becoming one of fal’s most popular endpoints.

“The pace at which these four founders shipped high-quality code was impressive,” shared Burkay. “They have an exceptional understanding of how fal helps developers and they stay ahead in the fast-paced generative media space. We love their hustle and are glad to have them on the team.”

In February of this year, fal crossed the threshold of 100 million generative media requests per day while maintaining API uptime at 99.99%. fal works with leading generative model companies including Black Forest Labs, Google, Alibaba, ByteDance and Hailuo.

fal recently launched a developer sandbox environment, allowing users to test multiple models against the same prompts, before choosing which ones to bring into production.

“The fal sandbox is something we’ve been waiting for as developers ourselves,” said Christos Antonopoulos of Remade. “We’re going to continue incorporating feedback from our dev community to make it better to build with any model on fal.”

In support of the generative media industry, fal offers research grants in the form of free compute resources to researchers and developers. To apply for a fal research grant, reach out to grants@fal.ai

About fal

fal enables developers and enterprises to build, deploy, and scale generative AI applications with unmatched performance and simplicity. With a growing ecosystem of 600+ endpoints and tools, fal powers cutting-edge use cases generative media.

Learn more at fal.ai.

About Remade

Remade.ai gives creators access to intuitive workflows for generative media production. With the latest GenAI tools in one workspace, Remade lets creative teams collaborate on the same project, offering dozens of asset templates to get started. Remade launched after participating in Y Combinator’s S24 batch.

Contacts

Tina Sang



tina@fal.ai

629-246-5198