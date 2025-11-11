Facing Greenwashing Backlash? LegalMatch.com Urges Businesses to Seek Legal Counsel for Sustainability Claims

Protecting Your Brand: Navigating Green Marketing Regulations and Preventing FTC Scrutiny

More and more businesses are enticing consumers with eco-friendly outlooks that boast about their environmentally-focused practices and sustainability measures, but is this true? The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has its eye on businesses that make false “green claims,” also known as greenwashing . This can be very risky and can have hefty financial, legal, and reputational consequences.

Many businesses will claim they are concerned with recyclability, biodegradability, carbon neutrality, and energy efficiency. If this is not the case, the FTC will come down hard on these businesses. The expense of actually performing these sustainability measures is most likely far less expensive than the legal fines and litigation fees that may follow if a business is caught out of compliance and/or in a greenwashing lie.

Key areas where an attorney can step in to avoid greenwashing include, but are not limited to, the following:

Evolving Regulations: The laws in environmental marketing vary by jurisdiction and are constantly changing over time, and an attorney can keep a business up-to-speed with current protocol.

Substantiation Requirements: The FTC may require certain evidence and proof to show that a business’s environmentally-friendly efforts are legitimate and compliant.

Competitive Advantage: Having truly sustainable practices will attract many consumers, as being green is incredibly important to communities and our planet.

Litigation: An attorney can step in to represent a business facing backlash from the FTC for noncompliance or false green claims, or to ensure general compliance and avoid FTC scrutiny.

“It is of the utmost importance that a business makes sure they are doing what they claim to do in their marketing, as there will always be consequences for the dishonesty and false green claims. Attorneys don’t just represent a business in court; they can help a business get on the right track and avoid possible litigation,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

