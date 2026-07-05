Eylsia Nicolas Tops Groover Global Charts Across Multiple Genres

Global recording artist Eylsia Nicolas has achieved a landmark week on the Groover Global Charts, securing top positions across multiple genres and demonstrating one of the most diverse and internationally supported independent catalogues of the year. Her sound – which ranges from classical, country, hip hop/rap, Afro‑fusion, and European cinematic balladry – continues to resonate across continents.

Her Afro‑House/ballad fusion single “The Greatest Love” reached #1 on the Groover Global Hip Hop/Rap Chart, while also holding a Top Ten position on the Groover Global Singer‑Songwriter Chart. Her Irish‑inspired ballad “Green Eyes of Erin” entered the Top Ten Singer‑Songwriter Chart, and her Afropop‑driven single “Fine By Me” climbed to #14 on the Groover Global Hip Hop/Rap Chart. Additional singles continue to chart across Groover’s global categories, marking one of the strongest multi‑track performances by an independent artist this year.

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GLOBAL CRITICAL PRAISE FROM MAGAZINES, BLOGS & RADIO

Eylsia’s chart success has been accompanied by a wave of international reviews from critics across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Publications and radio stations have highlighted her vocal strength, emotional storytelling, and genre‑expanding creativity.

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REVIEWS FOR “THE GREATEST LOVE” (#1 HIP HOP/RAP)

• This Is Hip Hop HQ (USA)

Praised her “measured, confident, deeply expressive phrasing,” comparing her vocal clarity to Celine Dion.

• Universo do Rock (Brazil)

Highlighted rhythmic and melodic qualities reminiscent of Gloria Estefan and Etta James, calling the track “powerful, emotional, and vocally creative.”

• Music Media (Europe)

Celebrated the “warmth, sincerity, and strength” of her vocal tone, calling the track “beautifully balanced and emotionally compelling.”

• CR Indie (Latin America)

Described the song as “a bridge between intimate ballad confession and global electronic pulse.”

• Uphere Magazine (Africa)

Called the track “a bold, confident evolution,” praising her seamless movement between Afro‑House rhythm and ballad‑driven emotional honesty.

• HypeHub Magazine (USA)

Noted her “adventurous and heartfelt” fusion of House, Afro influences, and personal storytelling.

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REVIEWS FOR “GREEN EYES OF ERIN” (Top Ten Singer‑Songwriter)

• Lyrical Odyssey (Africa)

Called the track “a gentle reflection full of identity, ambition, and belonging,” praising its sincerity and emotional depth.

Highlighted her Irish heritage and early achievements, including winning the Irish Open at 14 and playing at Wimbledon, noting how these memories “quietly resonate throughout the emotional core of the song.”

• HypeHub Magazine (USA)

Described the track as “intimate and cinematic,” praising its “warm emotional vibe that lingers long after the music stops.”

Called it “a festival of cultural identity,” noting her “sensitivity, grace, and genuine pride.”

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REVIEWS FOR “THAT’S FINE BY ME” (#14 Hip Hop/Rap)

• Vera Music Review (Europe)

Praised the track’s Afropop foundation and genre‑blending experimentation, noting influences from R&B, house, and modern pop.

Called the song “refreshing, confident, and fearlessly independent,” highlighting lines such as “If your love is just a lock of a room, I’m walking out the door.”

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TONY MICHAELIDES ENDORSEMENT (UK/USA)

Tony Michaelides, legendary music executive and broadcaster – known for working with U2, The Police, David Bowie, New Order, Peter Gabriel, and many of the most influential artists of the last four decades – praised Eylsia Nicolas’ earlier viral hit “Never Stop Loving You,” which surpassed a quarter of a billion views across India and Asia.

His review stated:

“Beautiful song with haunting vocals, expressive and emotive. Consistently high quality of submissions and with a box set reviewed by now, I’m trying to find a reason to point out faults. It’s not happening, I’ll play it.”

Michaelides’ endorsement remains one of the strongest critical validations of her vocal power and songwriting ability, and continues to be referenced by curators and radio programmers worldwide.

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RADIO SUPPORT ACROSS CONTINENTS

Her charting singles have received global radio rotation:

• Ejazz Radio (East Africa) – Premiered “The Greatest Love.”

• Good Music Radio (Europe) – Added the track to 6-8 week rotation.

• Dhectar New Talents (France) – Confirmed upcoming broadcast.

• Breaking Sound Radio (USA) – Added the track to their cornerstone New Music Mix playlist.

• De Ochtendschijn (Netherlands/USA) – Approved the track for feature and social media support.

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PLAYLIST SUPPORT FROM GLOBAL CURATORS

Her charting singles have been added to playlists across:

• India

• Brazil

• France

• Netherlands

• Uganda

• USA

• Latin America

Including:

• Breaking Sound Radio’s New Music Mix

• Music Festival/Amir Hosein

• The Sounds Won’t Stop Fresh Weekly

• Buzz Slayers

• Mais Faixas

• JJ Indie Dream

• Groove Africa

• Afrobeats Head

• Actu Music France

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A Multi‑Genre Artist Redefining Independent Success

With charting singles across hip hop/rap, singer‑songwriter, Afro‑fusion, European ballad, country‑influenced storytelling, and even classical‑leaning arrangements, Eylsia Nicolas continues to demonstrate a rare ability to resonate across cultures, languages, and musical styles.

Her blend of Afro‑House rhythm, ballad‑rooted emotional storytelling, cinematic vocal delivery, and genre‑fluid experimentation has positioned her as one of the most distinctive independent voices rising on the global stage.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 250 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector’s patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector’s patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire