Eylsia Nicolas is the professional name of Lisa Pamintuan, a singer-songwriter, lawyer, inventor and former college president. Her independent music has drawn more than one billion views on Facebook and Instagram in 2026. She adopted the artist name in the past two years for her recording work. The two names are a deliberate separation of her public identities. It is not a correction, and she is not a newcomer to public life.

Under her legal and executive name, Pamintuan was already known in sports, higher education and business. She was a protégé of tennis coach Nick Bollettieri and a roommate of fellow player Carling Bassett. As a junior, she played the 1986 Wimbledon Championships and the 1986 U.S. Open, where official records list her as Lisa Pamintuan of Ireland. Profiles of her career have also described her as the youngest winner of the Irish Open, at age 14.

After an injury ended her competitive tennis career, she earned a law degree from Wayne State University Law School and worked in Los Angeles in the entertainment and music businesses.

In 2003, at age 35, she was named president of the New York College of Health Professions in Syosset, N.Y., which made her one of the youngest college presidents in the United States. She led the college, which focuses on holistic and integrative health, for about 15 years, through 2018, and it received national accreditation during her tenure.

During her presidency, the college awarded honorary doctorates to commencement speakers including Shirley MacLaine in 2004, singer Jerry Vale in 2007, tennis coach Nick Bollettieri in 2008, boxing promoter Don King in 2012 and supermodel Carol Alt in 2015. It also presented an honorary degree to television host Al Roker in 2006. A Getty Images photograph from a Mother’s Day weekend celebration with the college in New York City shows Pamintuan with Vale, singer Keely Smith and Rita Vale. Actor Tony Lo Bianco was also photographed at the event. Pamintuan has also appeared on Fox 5 New York to discuss holiday stress relief. https://youtu.be/RouOyKwnss0?si=6e0faYHBJ25BeN94

She holds U.S. Patent No. 12,507,007, granted December 23, 2025, which names her as an inventor under the name Lisa Pamintuan.

She began using the name Eylsia Nicolas when she returned to writing and recording in 2025, after recovering from severe vocal injuries linked to COVID-19. Drawing on her earlier experience in the music business, she skipped the major labels and built an audience directly on digital platforms in the United States, India, the Philippines and other markets. Her catalog passed one billion views in 2026, led by the Wake Me Up holiday series. That series includes “Wake Me Up for Diwali Day” and a preview of “Wake Me Up for Christmas” that has topped 5 million views. Her holiday single “Santa Got Detained,” released November 19, 2026, is No. 4 on Groover’s U.S. Indie chart and No. 8 on Groover’s Global Indie chart. Her biography, Hold On Another Day, which includes photographs from her public life, is available on BookKards.com and Amazon.

People who know Eylsia Nicolas from her music, and people who know Lisa Pamintuan from a college presidency, a law degree or a Wimbledon or U.S. Open junior draw, are looking at the same person.

About Lisa Pamintuan / Eylsia Nicolas

Lisa Pamintuan is a lawyer, inventor and former president of the New York College of Health Professions. She played the 1986 Wimbledon and U.S. Open junior championships and holds U.S. Patent No. 12,507,007. Eylsia Nicolas is her professional name as a singer-songwriter and independent recording artist. Her 2026 releases include the Wake Me Up holiday series and “Santa Got Detained.” Her biography, Hold On Another Day, is available at BookKards and Amazon . She lives and works in Florida. Her music is available at Eylsia.com .

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Chen

Info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

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