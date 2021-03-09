EyeTracking & Varjo Partner to Enable Cognitive Workload Analytics from VR/XR Simulations

EyeTracking’s software solutions are now compatible with Varjo’s mixed and virtual reality headsets, enabling behavioral insights from immersive training, surgical simulations, and human-machine interface development.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EyeTracking announced today that its newly released training solutions are now compatible with Varjo’s VR/XR headsets. For over two decades, the EyeTracking team has been developing tools that translate eye movements and cognitive workload metrics into actionable insights about human behavior. This technology adds value in any context that involves human-machine interaction, from hospitals to military bases and everywhere in between.

EyeTracking recently launched new training-focused solutions tailored for simulation environments including PilotReady™, SurgeonReady™, DriverReady™and SystemReady™ (for any complex human-machine interface). These applications help assess human performance accurately, pinpoint distractions and cognitive overload, and reveal how both the operators and the interface can improve.

Now, EyeTracking has made their software compatible with Varjo’s virtual and mixed reality headsets, including the new Varjo XR-3 and VR-3. With Varjo devices and EyeTracking’s solutions, professionals can gain objective human-performance metrics from the most demanding VR/AR/XR simulation scenarios.

“We are thrilled to partner with Varjo to create an incredibly rich and effective VR-based training solution,” says James Weatherhead, CTO, and President of EyeTracking. “Varjo enables experiencing the highest-quality virtual environment possible, and we give instructors the tools to help their students master that environment.”

Pioneering solutions for VR-based training and assessment

With the industry’s highest resolution across the widest field of view, Varjo headsets power true-to-life VR applications and keeps trainees fully immersed and engaged. Trainees can replicate the exact feeling and conditions of real-life scenarios. All Varjo headsets also feature built-in eye tracking at 200 Hz.

Combining Varjo’s industrial-grade hardware with EyeTracking’s analytics platform, organizations can now objectively measure the proficiency of personnel as they progress through their VR-based training programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome EyeTracking to our Varjo-ready software ecosystem. Together, our hardware and software tools enable unprecedented training and research opportunities for professionals across industries,” says Geoff Bund, head of business development at Varjo.

About EyeTracking LLC

EyeTracking, based in Solana Beach, CA, has pioneered the field of applied eye-tracking research for over two decades, transforming scientific advances into practical tools that put people and systems in perfect sync.

