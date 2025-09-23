EXTREME MUSIC LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PRODUCTION MUSIC PANEL FOR AVID MEDIA COMPOSER

From listening to licensing, the new panel gives creators seamless access to world-class production music directly within the industry-leading editing software.

Download the Extreme Music Panel HERE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Extreme Music , an arm of Sony Music Publishing and the industry’s most trusted powerhouse in production music, today announced a strategic alliance with Avid ® to launch a first-of-its-kind production music panel that integrates Extreme’s unprecedented catalog directly into the award-winning Avid Media Composer video editing software. Empowering the global network of professional editors, filmmakers and music creators, as well as passionate consumers, Extreme’s innovative music panel makes it possible to easily search, demo and license music across one comprehensive project.

“Extreme Music has always taken an unconventional approach in bringing opportunities to creators,” said Russell Emanuel, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Extreme Music. “Alongside Avid, we are putting the strength of our entire catalog more easily into the hands of the editor community, propelling storytellers everywhere to sonically craft with the speed, flexibility and expertise they need to bring their visions to life.”

Extreme has collaborated with music legends such as Hans Zimmer, Snoop Dogg, Quincy Jones, Deadmau5, Atticus Ross and Sir George Martin to elevate production music to the level of commercial projects. Now, with the addition of this new panel, Extreme is setting a new standard for the industry by smoothing traditional licensing hurdles and accelerating the journey from inspiration to finished work.

Designed to supercharge music selections, key panel features include:

Access to Extreme Music’s library —Unlock thousands of tracks, with new music released daily.

—Unlock thousands of tracks, with new music released daily. Intuitive Search & Match —Browse and filter by theme, mood or keyword, supported by AI-assisted search to find the perfect track.

—Browse and filter by theme, mood or keyword, supported by AI-assisted search to find the perfect track. Integrated Workflow —Collaborate through Avid’s premier video editing software, from sharing playlists to previewing tracks and optimizing with drag and drop capability.

—Collaborate through Avid’s premier video editing software, from sharing playlists to previewing tracks and optimizing with drag and drop capability. Edit‑Ready Audio —Enjoy broadcast-quality, high‑res mixes, stems and cutdowns in a clean, refined and polished format.

—Enjoy broadcast-quality, high‑res mixes, stems and cutdowns in a clean, refined and polished format. Global Entry—Access for both professional creators and passionate consumers worldwide.

“By embedding Extreme’s unparalleled catalog into our trustworthy platform, we are united in the mission to inspire the next generation of creators in the industry and beyond,” said Guillaume Aubuchon, Sr. Director, Product Management at Avid. “Our users represent the cultural landscape of music and alongside Extreme’s A-List roster of talent, we are doubling down on our commitment to provide emerging and established creators with a highly curated goldmine of world-class tracks.”

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Publishing said, “We are committed to providing songwriters and composers with the best tools to support their creativity. By combining Extreme Music’s rich catalog with Avid’s premier technology we are delivering a powerful new resource, and we look forward to the opportunities that it will bring to creators.”

For more information on Extreme Music’s latest launch, please visit: extrememusic.com .

About Extreme Music

From humble punk rock beginnings in Camden Town, London, Extreme Music—an arm of Sony Music Publishing—has evolved into the industry’s most trusted tastemaker and creative powerhouse in production music. Founded in 1997 by Russell Emanuel and Dolph Taylor, Extreme has redefined the category by building an unparalleled creative team and collaborating with an extraordinary roster of multi-Grammy® Award-winning producers and world-renowned artists, including Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Labrinth, Ramin Djawadi, Clint Mansell, Michael Giacchino and Atticus Ross. With a relentless commitment to authenticity, quality and innovation, Extreme curates a collection of specialist labels delivering tracks for the most discerning clients across the globe spanning film, television, video games, sports broadcasts, advertising campaigns and digital content. The company’s unrivaled catalog is the ultimate source for creating premium soundtracks that are designed to inspire. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Spotify .

About Avid Technology, Inc.

Avid Powers Greater Creators: People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content – from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

