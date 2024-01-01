Exploding Kittens Partners with Tim Ferriss to Launch New Game ‘Coyote’

The Fast-Paced Card Game of Hilarity, High-Fives, and Havoc Will Be Available at Walmart on March 23, Followed by Amazon and Target in July

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#explodingkittens—Exploding Kittens, a leading gaming and entertainment company, has teamed up with bestselling author, investor, and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss to launch Coyote, a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud game. Born from a two-year collaboration between Ferriss and Elan Lee, Co-Creator & CEO of Exploding Kittens, after Lee’s appearance on The Tim Ferriss Show—one of the most renowned podcasts in the world with more than a billion downloads—Coyote is an addictive card game of hilarity, high-fives, and havoc.





“Tim and I first connected when I was a guest on his podcast, and what started as a conversation about game design turned into a two-year journey to create Coyote together,” said Lee. “We set out to design a game that’s easy to learn, filled with unexpected twists, and wildly fun to play.”

If there were a wild 20-gesture version of Rock, Paper, Scissors, where players could sabotage or team up with others, it would be something like Coyote. Players add new cards to a growing sequence—each card has a simple action like making a peace sign, shouting “Squirrel!” and pointing, or leaning and making farting sounds. Then, all players establish a rhythm by banging on the table and taking turns performing the full sequence of actions while keeping the beat. As the challenge builds, unexpected modifier cards switch up the actions making every round more challenging and unpredictable. Players can choose between two modes: competitive, where they battle until one player wins it all, or cooperative, where they work together to beat the game.

“I’ve always wanted to make a game,” said Ferriss. “Years ago, Poetry for Neanderthals made me laugh until I cried. I tracked down Elan Lee, one of the world-class game designers behind it, and we became friends. Eventually, I started to wonder: ‘Could I make a game that’s just as simple and fun as Poetry, but that might also make you smarter?’ I floated the idea with Elan, and so the adventure began. I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Coyote will be available in stores and online on March 23 at Walmart for just $9.97, followed by Amazon and Target in July 2025. Designed for players ages 10 and up, the game accommodates three or more players and takes about 10 minutes to play.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 40 million games. Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are over 40 games available for purchase, an animated Netflix series that launched in July 2024, an exclusive Exploding Kittens mobile game for Netflix subscribers, as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

About Tim Ferriss

Tim Ferriss is a bestselling author, investor, entrepreneur, and host of The Tim Ferriss Show podcast. He is an early-stage technology investor/advisor (Uber, Facebook, Shopify, Duolingo, Alibaba, and 50+ others) and the author of five #1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers, including The 4-Hour Workweek and Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers. Tim has been listed as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Business People” and one of Fortune’s “40 under 40.” The Tim Ferriss Show podcast was the first business/interview podcast to exceed 100 million downloads and has now exceeded one billion downloads.

